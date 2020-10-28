 Skip to main content
Standard Taproom does precautionary cleaning after employees fall ill
The Standard Taproom temporarily closes for precautionary cleaning after employees fall ill

The Standard Taproom in downtown Whiting is shown.

 John J. Watkins, file, The Times

The Standard Taproom craft beer bar on 119th Street in downtown Whiting did a precautionary deep cleaning after two employees fell ill.

The bar at 1346 119th St., which serves a wide selection of craft beer as well as wine and spirits, does not know if the workers contracted the coronavirus but just wants to be safe.

It did the cleaning when it was already normally closed Monday and Tuesday and has reopened.

"Out of an abundance of caution, we will be undergoing a professional deep cleaning and sanitizing of the taproom today after two members of our team (who share a household) began to feel ill over the weekend," The Standard Taproom posted Tuesday. "Test results are pending, but we did not want to wait to ensure the taproom was top-to-bottom sanitized. These team members last worked at the taproom on Friday, October 23, and will not be returning to the taproom until cleared by medical professionals."

The craft beer bar said it was been taking extra precautions to prevent the spread of COVID-19 during the coronavirus pandemic.

"Masks have consistently been worn by taproom staff, and we use disposable plastic glasses, menus, and coasters as well as clean and sanitize each table, chair, and bar area after use — in addition to routine cleaning such as sanitizing restrooms and high-touch areas, mopping daily, etc.," The Standard Taproom posted. "The health and safety of our guests and team remain our number one priority. We are a small, locally owned family business and are incredibly grateful for the support shown to us during this difficult year."

A growing list of Northwest Indiana restaurants and bars have closed temporarily and since reopened after coronavirus exposures.

Business Reporter

Joseph S. Pete is a Lisagor Award-winning business reporter who covers steel, industry, unions, the ports, retail, banking and more. The Indiana University grad has been with The Times since 2013 and blogs about craft beer, culture and the military.

