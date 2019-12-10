MERRILLVILLE — The former site of the Star Plaza Theatre, the Radisson at Star Plaza and the Twin Towers in Merrillville presents an "extraordinary opportunity" for development on the "best vacant piece of real estate in Northwest Indiana," now that White Lodging no longer has any plans to develop it.
David Lasser, president of the commercial real estate firm Commercial In-Sites in Merrillville, said the 40-acre site at the northwest quadrant of Interstate 65 and U.S. 30 Is a prime spot, especially since all the prior buildings have been removed.
"It is an excellent shovel-ready site being at a very busy interstate and U.S. highway interchange," Lasser said. "The site ranks amongst the best of similar sites arguably across the Chicagoland suburban market. It is an extraordinary opportunity."
The size of the parcel, in such a highly trafficked area, would suit itself to many different high-impact projects like a convention center, multi-story office, hospital, full-service hotel, lifestyle retail center or Top Golf entertainment center, Lasser said. A developer or developers likely would pursue a mixed-used projects because of the shape of the parcel, the U.S. 30 frontage and the multiple access points, he said.
The late billionaire Dean White created a new Main Street for Northwest Indiana when he built a Holiday Inn, the Star Theatre and the Twin Towers in the late 1970s, bringing A-list entertainers to Northwest Indiana and helping create the biggest commercial trade area in the Region. But he died in 2016, and White Lodging decided to shutter and tear down the aging facilities with an eye toward building a new hotel and meeting space at the site.
Last year, White Lodging proposed a $356 million redevelopment project called The Farm at Crossroad Commons that would have included four hotels, a meeting and event center, an office building, an underground parking garage, a townhouse, condos, two restaurants, a craft brewery and distillery, an art gallery, a visitors center, a greenhouse and a 30,000-square-foot horse-riding arena.
The company touted the massive mixed-use project as a way to extend Dean White's legacy into the next generation. The ambitious proposal never got off the ground after the Lake County Council passed on a requested $75 million incentive that would have been paid for with a new 1% food and beverage tax on restaurant meals in Lake County.
The company originally said it would pursue a much smaller project, building only a hotel or two, if the incentives weren't passed. But White Lodging announced last week it no longer has any intent to develop the site and would be open to selling it instead.
"From my perspective as a regional commercial real estate broker, Merrillville business owner and Lake County resident, personally the $350 million project as initially proposed would have been and hopefully still could be a very significant economic driver for the town, the county and the entire Northwest Indiana region," Lasser said.
"I am in favor of supporting the request to establish a 1% food and beverage tax, understanding that groceries are excluded and that out of state and out of county travelers would be contributing significantly to pay that tax. A $10 fast food meal would cost $10.10 and a $100 fine dining meal would cost $101 as proposed."
White Lodging Director of Communications Mike Banas said The Farm project was effectively dead. The company hopes the site eventually "develops into something positive for the Northwest Indiana community, and we would certainly entertain a sale with someone interested in doing something positive with the property," but is not actively marketing it.
Latitude Commercial Co-Founder and President Aaron McDermott said it was surprising to hear White Lodging would look at selling.
"The land is the best vacant piece of real estate in Northwest Indiana, so it will be interesting to see what happens here," he said.
McDermott said the best use of the site would be a mixed-use development. There are few potential users not located in the area that would look to acquire and use the majority of the site, he said, including businesses like Top Golf and Ikea.
"However, most of those users are destination-type of retailers that do not feel as though they have to have the best corner," McDermott said. "They would be willing to pay less for their site and locate within view of an interchange, knowing someone is driving specifically to their property."
McDemott said the two office buildings with the hotel and theater were worth more than the land is completely vacant.
"I think the best opportunity to see something big happen there is if Whiteco where to stay involved," he said, "otherwise it might be tough to get someone willing to build out to the scale of something close to the scope of which they had proposed."
Lasser said the property likely would sit on the market for six months to two years, depending on pricing and any use restrictions.