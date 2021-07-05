Starbucks opens in downtown New Buffalo

NEW BUFFALO — Northwest Indiana and Chicago area residents might be surprised to notice a Starbucks on their visits to downtown New Buffalo.
The coffee chain opened June 23 at 116 N. Whittaker St. in a building once home to The Clipper Ship Gallery.
Judging by the amount of customers already, Starbucks could become another business owned by Marc Danesi that makes the lakefront community even more of a destination.
Danesi is the longtime owner of the popular Stray Dog Bar & Grill.
“If they come to New Buffalo for the first time then maybe they come back again. Maybe they stay for dinner. Maybe they go to a local shop and by some clothing or grab a souvenir. All of that. Just trying to grow and create a buzz for the downtown,” he said.
Danesi said he’s been working with Starbucks for eight-years on finding the right location in New Buffalo.
He likes the amount of foot traffic in the downtown.
“We just thought coffee was a good fit for here. So far, we’re on the right path,” he said.
Many customers, including 18-year old Claire Bettag, were excited about discovering Starbucks in a downtown featuring predominantly independently owned commercial establishments.
“I was so surprised. New Buffalo is like such a small town and Starbucks is a big corporation,” said 18-year old Claire Bettag of St. Charles, Illinois.
According to the U.S. Census Bureau, New Buffalo has a population of just over 1,800.
However, the population swells to an estimated 20,000 or more during the summer from second homeowners flocking here, officials say.
Bettag, who comes with her family for visits every summer, ordered a strawberry flavored, non-coffee beverage, then had a seat at one of the indoor dining tables.
“I think this is one of the nicest Starbucks I’ve been to,” she said.
Judging from social media posts, not everyone is happy about Starbucks.
Some people fear it will hurt established businesses offering gourmet coffee and open the door for more chains to come and compete with local merchants.
Danesi believes Starbucks will become an anchor store, bringing more people into downtown for all business owners to share.
He also noted there’s been a Subway downtown for a long time.
Danesi said he and his 30 Starbucks employees also live in the area.
“It’s locally owned,” he said.
He purchased and repurposed the two-story building now home to Starbucks. The rest of the structure will contain two other soon-to-be-announced retailers, along with apartments on the second floor once the ongoing renovation of the structure is completed.
The New Buffalo Starbucks is open 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. seven days a week. Danesi said business hours could be expanded at some point.
The three exterior walls of the building feature a mural created by an artist from Chicago. The mural includes images of stars, white puffy clouds and a sun with a happy face.
A new concrete patio was also poured behind the Starbucks as a public gathering place. Customers can also patronize a farmers’ market opening soon inside a redesigned storage facility on the back of the property.
Mick Klug Farm out of St. Joseph will provide organic produce and other products, like flowers and cider, five days a week.
“We’re just trying to give everybody options. If you’re here for three days and you happen to choose us one day we’re happy to be one of your options,” Danesi said.