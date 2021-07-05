Starbucks opens in downtown New Buffalo

NEW BUFFALO — Northwest Indiana and Chicago area residents might be surprised to notice a Starbucks on their visits to downtown New Buffalo.

The coffee chain opened June 23 at 116 N. Whittaker St. in a building once home to The Clipper Ship Gallery.

Judging by the amount of customers already, Starbucks could become another business owned by Marc Danesi that makes the lakefront community even more of a destination.

Danesi is the longtime owner of the popular Stray Dog Bar & Grill.

“If they come to New Buffalo for the first time then maybe they come back again. Maybe they stay for dinner. Maybe they go to a local shop and by some clothing or grab a souvenir. All of that. Just trying to grow and create a buzz for the downtown,” he said.

Danesi said he’s been working with Starbucks for eight-years on finding the right location in New Buffalo.

He likes the amount of foot traffic in the downtown.

“We just thought coffee was a good fit for here. So far, we’re on the right path,” he said.