Workers at a Starbucks in Valparaiso voted to make the coffee shop on LaPorte Avenue the second unionized Starbucks in Indiana, in a bid to preserve their benefits and secure better pay and working conditions.

Hourly workers at the Starbucks at 2310 LaPorte Ave. asked the National Labor Relations Board for union representation and then held a vote. Workers voted 16-5 to form a union, organizer Reagan Skaggs said.

"It's fantastic," she said. "We've been working on this for more than a year. We had partners come in and go over everything before we filed to make sure we had more than 70%. We had well over 70%."

The LaPorte Avenue shop is near Target at the Valparaiso Marketplace outdoor shopping mall, which opened in 2001. Starbucks also operates Valparaiso locations at 2160 W. Morthland Drive and 2711 Calumet Ave. in Cumberland Crossing.

A majority of workers at the store had previously signed union authorization cards, according to the Chicago and Midwest Regional Joint Board of Workers United. The public has been very supportive, Skaggs said.

"We just held a sip-in as a form of protest last Saturday and got a great turnout," she said. "This is steelworker country. There's a lot of union organizations here that have shown their support. Customers have been coming through and providing their cards and contact information if we need any help."

More and more Starbucks cafes have been unionizing across the country in recent years — more than 275 in 37 states to date. The first Starbucks store to unionize was a story in Buffalo, New York in December 2021. Unions now represent more than 7,000 Starbucks baristas nationwide.

Workers are concerned about cutbacks in hours and benefits, Skaggs said.

"They're severely cutting hours and we need to maintain hours to be able to rely on the job and provide benefits," she said.

Starbucks workers need to work at least 20 hours a week to qualify for benefits including health insurance, vision insurance, dental insurance, sick time and vacation days. Both part-time and full-time workers have gotten hours cut, Skaggs said.

The workers in Valparaiso also are concerned about pay.

"Most can't afford to live in Valparaiso on what we make," Skaggs said.

Amid the growing unionization of its employees, Starbucks said it had announced nearly $1 billion in investment in its workers, such as increased pay, enhanced benefits and new training. The company said it pays an average of $17 an hour in the United States and is working on new technology that will allow tipping on credit and debit cards and other improvements to benefit employees.

Workers at a Clarksville Starbucks just outside Louisville were the first to vote to unionize in Indiana in July. The Valparaiso cafe has similar issues, including working conditions and cutbacks, Skaggs said.

"We have skeleton crews every single shift," she said.

"We're going to fight for a contract that will address economic and non-economic issues," Skaggs said. "The next step is to negotiate a contract."