Starin in Chesterton expanding its leadership team

Starin, an audiovisual distributor and business development firm in Chesterton, has expanded its leadership team.

“Starin has reinvested in its people and leadership team to increase its connection and care to all of its partners," President Bobby Swartz said. "In 2020, we have put more resources into the field and strengthened our leadership team to do just that. This will be our continued focus into the coming year."

The company, a Midwich Group subsidiary that also providers hardware components to certified Zoom integrators, hired Tyler Brebberman to serve as director of business development.

He has 14 years of experience in the Pro-Av and EdTech Industries.

“I joined Starin to help implement a scalable organizational structure, in order to allow experienced team members to focus on current market opportunities.” Tyler said. “I enjoy working for a company with strong core values and identity.”

Starin also appointed Bill Reimer director of sales. He has 25 years of experience and has worked for the company for two years.

Reimer previously served as business development manager on the East Coast, where he lead growth in that market.