Starin in Chesterton expanding its leadership team

Starin, an audiovisual distributor and business development firm in Chesterton, has expanded its leadership team.
“Starin has reinvested in its people and leadership team to increase its connection and care to all of its partners," President Bobby Swartz said. "In 2020, we have put more resources into the field and strengthened our leadership team to do just that. This will be our continued focus into the coming year."
The company, a Midwich Group subsidiary that also providers hardware components to certified Zoom integrators, hired Tyler Brebberman to serve as director of business development.
He has 14 years of experience in the Pro-Av and EdTech Industries.
“I joined Starin to help implement a scalable organizational structure, in order to allow experienced team members to focus on current market opportunities.” Tyler said. “I enjoy working for a company with strong core values and identity.”
Starin also appointed Bill Reimer director of sales. He has 25 years of experience and has worked for the company for two years.
Reimer previously served as business development manager on the East Coast, where he lead growth in that market.
“Bill has demonstrated great vision and leadership in our East Coast territory, and we are excited to tap into his experience and drive to lead our sales team throughout North America and globally," Swartz said.
In his new role, he'll be tasked with overseeing growth of the inside and outside sales teams.
“I am excited to lead this team into new roles and disciplines,” Reimer said. “With Starin’s new association to the Midwich Group we are better able to serve and support projects on a global scale.”
