Starin in Chesterton names new CEO, CFO

The Chesterton-based firm Starin has named a new executive team.

The subsidiary of Midwich Group, is an audio, video, multimedia, lighting and communications company. It appointed Bobby Swartz as its CEO. The 13-year veteran of the company was named a Commercial Integrator 40 under 40 in 2018, helped develop new brands and technologies, and managed Starin's Zoom products.

“My entire career has been focused on service to our partners at every stage. As CEO of Starin, it is my goal to make sure we as a company lead our industry with a mindset of care and service to each of our partners, customers, and connections,” Swartz said.

Bill Pak will remain chief operating officer. He has worked for the company for 23 years through a series of progressive leadership roles in sales, finance and operations.

The company hired Nick Parisi to serve as its chief financial officer. The graduate of Illinois State University and Elmhurst College has more than 20 years of experience in finance.