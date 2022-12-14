Starin inks new distribution partnershnips

Starin in Chesterton forged two new partnerships that will expand its offerings.

The Midwich Group company reached distribution agreements with SurgeX and Inogeni to carry their products.

SurgeX specializes in power protection, analytical software, remote monitoring and cloud solutions.

“Our commitment to our reseller partners is to always bring forward the highest value offerings we can,” said Bobby Schwartz, CEO at Starin. “Working together with SurgeX allows us to expand our highly focused and value-add offerings with a company that understands the rigorous demands of the AV channel, and the service and training that is required. I look forward to the growth of our resellers with this expanded offering.”

Starin distributes value-added audio, video, multimedia, lighting and communication products to offices across the United States. It will now carry SurgeX power protection and monitoring solutions. It also will offer support for SurgeX product specification, system design, applications and training.

“Starin has a tremendous reputation for its steadfast dedication to customer success,” said Steve Trunkett, Director of Global Sales at SurgeX. "This new partnership aligns seamlessly with SurgeX’s commitment to supporting this channel and will enable more integrators to access our line of robust power quality and monitoring solutions, as well as the training and implementation support."

Starin said the partnership will let it provide more services to its AV clients.

“Starin prides itself on representing brands that bring true value to our dealers,” said Starin Vice President of Sales Bill Reimer. “Our dealers need to make sure the systems they are installing are reliable and performing properly, SurgeX helps guarantee the electronics are always operating at peak performance.”

The company also is now distributing video conferencing products from Inogeni, including camera mixers, switchers and converters. They are compatible with Logitech, Poly, Crestron, Barco, Jabra, Aver and Huddly. They can be used with Zoom, Microsoft Teams and Google Meet.

"We are very pleased to be partnering with Starin. In addition to being a well-managed organization, Starin provides a comprehensive product portfolio of complementary solutions for Inogeni to be sold with," said Jeff Meyer, the chief revenue officer at Inogeni.

Starin helps clients with conferencing as well as hybrid and collaborative work environments.

“With Starin’s continued focus on providing our dealers with complete solutions, we are proud to add Inogeni as a partner,” said Starin Vice President of Sales Bill Reimer. “Inogeni has established themselves as an innovative company manufacturing unique devices that enhance the meeting space experience.”