Starin Marketing expands in Michigan City

Starin Marketing is expanding, leasing 50 percent more space in the Haskell Building in Michigan City.
The Chesterton-based communications solutions provider had leased 16,000 square feet last year in the 64,000-square-foot Haskell Building, which South Bend-based developer Holladay Properties built on speculation in 2017.
Starin Marketing, a 31-year-old business development firm, is leasing an additional 8,000 square feet in the $5.4 million industrial building in the AmeriPlex-Marquette business park at 6101 Cleveland Ave. in Michigan City.
“Starin has been an excellent company and tenant to work with from the initial lease through this expansion,” Holladay Properties Vice President of Development Mike Micka said. “We have been honored to be a part of their expansion into Michigan City and hope to continue to grow with them in the future.”
Starin Marketing will occupy the additional space in May.
“We are very excited that Starin Marketing is expanding their footprint in Michigan City," Mayor Ron Meer said. "This is a great example of a public-private partnership between the city of Michigan City Redevelopment Commission and Holliday Properties to create economic investment and jobs for our residents.”
The Haskell Building is a multi-tenant light industrial building on a 4.33-acre site. It opened in February 2018 with a single tenant taking up 8,000 square feet. Starin maintains more than 100,000 square feet of warehousing space there and elsewhere to store inventory for quick delivery.