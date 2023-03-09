The Starke County Economic Development Foundation launched a crowdfunding campaign to help bring a hotel to Knox.

The economic development agency seeks to bring an upper midscale hotel to town, since there are currently no franchise hotels anywhere in Stark County.

“We have heard from several community-minded people who want to see this project succeed but aren’t able to make six-figure investments,” SCEDF Executive Director Lisa Dan said. “Our board agreed we should launch a crowdfunding effort to encourage these types of donors to participate.”

The hotel would fill a void in the market since there are no overnight accommodations on U.S. 35 between LaPorte and Logansport, Dan said.

The Starke County Convention and Visitors Commission and the town of Knox commissioned a feasibility study. It found demand for an upper mid-scale hotel with 50 to 60 rooms.

Dan approached several national brands, who said local investment was needed.

“The Starke County Airport can accommodate corporate jets, but business travelers have to stay outside of the county,” Dan said. “This additional travel time cuts into productivity for our industries.”

Stake County has attractions like the Hoosier Valley Railroad Museum, Starke County Forest, Bass Lake and Koontz Lake, the Yellow River and Erie Trail. Knox also hosts travel youth sports tournaments, concerts, festivals and similar events at Wythogan Park in the summer.

“Starke County is also home to Jager Elite K-9, which is an accredited training facility for law enforcement K-9 handlers,” Dan said. “Their business is hampered by the lack of accommodations for the officers themselves. The dogs can spend the night at the facility, but the officers can’t.”

A hotel would benefit local industry by providing a place for visitors to stay, such as the company executives visiting to see the Mammoth Solar construction project, the first of three planned solar projects, Dan said. They now have to stay in Logansport.

She believes a hotel could help serve the nearby Culver Military Academy, Ancilla College of Marian University and overflow from the University of Notre Dame during football and graduation weekends.

“We have secured a location and are working with hotel developers,” Dan said. “We continue to connect them with potential investors.”

For more information or to contribute, visit www.gofundme.com/f/donate-to-help-build-a-local-hotel.