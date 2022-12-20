 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Starke County Economic Development Foundation looks to bring hotel to Knox

Starke County Economic Development Foundation looks to bring hotel to Knox

The Hoosier Valley Roadroad Museum is one of the reasons the Starke County Economic Development Foundation is trying to bring a hotel.

 Joseph S. Pete

The Starke County Economic Development Foundation is seeking investors for a new hotel in Knox.

The economic development agency hopes to lure a new hotel for business travelers and visitors.

Video provided in partnership with The Times, JEDtv and WJOB. Sponsored by Strack & Van Til.

"A feasibility study, funded by the City of Knox and the Starke County Convention and Visitors Commission, found that we can support a 50-60 room mid-scale property," SDF Executive Director Lisa Dan said. "It also identified three possible locations on U.S. 35 at the southern edge of the city limits due to the proximity of restaurants and available municipal water and sewer connections."

About 80% of the businesses surveyed said there was a need for lodging in Starke County. Nearly 94% said Knox needed a new hotel.

"These needs include business accommodations and leisure travel, athletic tournaments in our local parks and schools, and visits to amenities like our lakes, Hoosier Valley Railroad Museum, and Erie Trail. Medical providers like Northwest Health and Lutheran Air Ambulance also need short-term accommodations for employees, and public safety officers whose dogs train at Jager Elite K9 need a place to stay," Dan said. "Nearby schools like Marian University’s Ancilla College and Culver Military Academy are also draws."

The Starke County Economic Development Foundation is looking to partner with investors and developers to make it happen.

"We are in discussions with developers about what brands and amenities will work best for our community," she said. "To proceed, we need to line up local investors."

For more information, email ldan@scedf.biz or call 574-772-5627.

Business Reporter

Joseph S. Pete is a Lisagor Award-winning business reporter who covers steel, industry, unions, the ports, retail, banking and more. The Indiana University grad has been with The Times since 2013 and blogs about craft beer, culture and the military.

