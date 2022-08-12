 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
urgent

Starke County Economic Development Foundation touts Rural Opportunity Zone

  • 0
Starke County Economic Development Foundation touts Rural Opportunity Zone

Downtown North Judson in Starke County is shown. 

 Joseph S. Pete

Starke County economic development leaders are touting the county's new Rural Opportunity Zone.

The Starke County Economic Development Foundation is boosting marketing efforts for the zone, including by releasing a video.

The federally designated Rural Opportunity Zone offers incentives for private-sector investors, such as deferred payment on capital gains. It aims to revitalize the area economically. 

The Rural Opportunity Zone is bordered by U.S. 30 to the north, the Yellow River to the south and the Marshall and LaPorte County lines to the east and west. It encompasses both the town of Hamlet and the Starke County airport.

“Our opportunity zone is especially rural,” SCEDF Executive Director Lisa Dan said. “Aside from the town of Hamlet, it is largely comprised of undeveloped land, including a shovel-ready industrial site.”

People are also reading…

The Starke County Economic Development Foundation, the Purdue Center for Regional Development and the Indiana Office of Community and Rural Affairs put together a marketing plan. The state provided $2,500 grants for marketing.

The video, which was produced by Mirth & Whimsy, highlights amenities like proximity to Chicago, infrastructure and transportation advantages.

“We are thrilled with how this video turned out,” Dan said. “It showcases our available property along with our fantastic public schools, outdoor amenities, and sense of community. We hope investors will see it and imagine the possibilities.”

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Business Reporter

Joseph S. Pete is a Lisagor Award-winning business reporter who covers steel, industry, unions, the ports, retail, banking and more. The Indiana University grad has been with The Times since 2013 and blogs about craft beer, culture and the military.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Disney Raising Disney+ Price by 38%

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts