Starke Tank contest to pit business pitches in competition for startup capital

Starke Tank, the second annual North Judson Business Pitch Competition, will pit six small businesses in competition for seed money.
The entrepreneurial contest will take place at 6 p.m. Saturday in the North Judson San Pierre High School auditorium at 1 Bluejay Drive in North Judson. It's free and open to members of the general public, who can buy concessions benefiting the North Judson-San Pierre Athletic Boosters at the event.
North Judson native Kirt Verhagen and his wife, Elizabeth, partnered with the Starke County Economic Development Foundation to stage the event that awards capital to help entrepreneurs to launch or grow business ventures.
"We are thrilled with the response to this year's competition. The six contestants have diverse plans, which will ultimately help North Judson to grow," Kirt Verhagen said.
This year's contestants are Five Buds Farm, Grand Central Perk Express, Loving Laughter/Goofy Giggles Child Care, Papa Farm Pizza, The Point and Redlow Group. They all received free guidance from Starke County Economic Development Foundation and the Indiana Small Development Center on developing their pitches.
They will get seven minutes to present their case to a panel of three judges.
The goal is to have the winner launch or expand a business in North Judson within three miles of downtown.
Sponsors include Kankakee Valley REMC, NIPSCO, North Judson-San Pierre Schools, Kersting's Cycle Center, the Town of North Judson, 1 st Choice Insurance, Osborne Advantage Real Estate, OTES Signs and Graphics, the North Judson Kiwanis Club, Welcome Mat Real Estate, Pioneer Florist Country Store, Jain Express, The Feed Barn, Listing Leaders Integrity, Gentle Touch Grooming, North Judson Mechanical, The Starke County Chamber of Commerce and Abrams Studios.
"The generosity of established North Judson businesses has allowed us to build on the success of last year's inaugural effort," Verhagen said.
Abrams Studios won last year's pitch contest. Brothers Wes, Derek, David and Jason Abrams rent office space from the schools, where they develop video games and 3D assets for game and film studios.
For more information, visit www.scedf.biz.
