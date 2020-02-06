Start your engines: Chicago Auto Show races back to McCormick Place

This year's auto show features the debut of Honda's Miles Per Hour run, which guides runners through a 2.4-mile loop to let them cover as much distance as possible in the north and south exhibit halls within a one-hour timeframe.

“We’re thrilled to partner with the Chicago Area Runners Association to reach the vast Chicago runner community who may not already be thinking about attending the Chicago Auto Show,” Chicago Auto Show General Manager David Sloan said. “This is a great opportunity for us to tap into a new audience, as we’re confident once they see all the show has to offer, they will be amazed and, hopefully, repeat customers.”

If knocking back a cold one is more your speed, you can again raise a pint at the Chicago Friday Night Flights, which will take place between 6 and 9 p.m. Feb. 14. Tickets are $30 in advance or $40 at the door. Try samples from more than a dozen craft breweries across the Chicago metro area, snag a souvenir glass and get into the auto show.