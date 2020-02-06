You are the owner of this article.
Start your engines: Chicago Auto Show races back to McCormick Place
Start your engines: Chicago Auto Show races back to McCormick Place

CHICAGO — A replica national park, virtual geyser, pickups elevated on huge stilts, winterized trucks with tank treads, Jeeps climbing up hills on driving tracks and other eye-popping spectacles await at the Chicago Auto Show, which returns to McCormick Place on Saturday.

More than 20 automakers will display their newest models in the 112th running of the annual show, giving the public the chance to sit behind the steering wheel and kick the proverbial tires over the course of its 10-day run at the lakefront convention center at 2301 S. King Drive.

Accessible by the South Shore Line, the nation's largest and most highly attended auto show is open from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily through the President's Day holiday on Feb. 17, when it closes at 8 p.m.

Expect pomp, pageantry and hundreds of vehicles buffed to a glossy sheen.

Dodge Ram trucks take to the obstacle course at the 2020 Chicago Auto Show at McCormick Place in Chicago.

“Chicago Auto Show fans are in for a treat this year as the 2020 show will offer unfettered access to nearly 1,000 vehicles on display, four indoor test track experiences, three outdoor ride-and-drive opportunities, brand-new engaging displays, interactive activities for people of all ages and a robust lineup of special events throughout the entire show,” Chicago Auto Show Chairman Tony Guido said. “As Chicagoans, we’re lucky to have the nation’s largest auto show right here in our backyard. Plus, it’s a great chance to get out of the house in February, shake off those winter blues and have some fun.”

Amid the scoreboard-sized video displays are 3D racing simulators and glistening high-performance sports cars, including Ford's new electric Mustang Mach-E and the 2020 Chevrolet Corvette.

Austin Dunker, of Arlington Heights, tries the Toyota Supra simulator Thursday at the 2020 Chicago Auto Show at McCormick Place in Chicago.

Showgoers can check out rare supercars that can cost more than a mini mansion, such as the Aston Martin Rapide AMR, the Bentley Continental GT and the Lotus Evora GT. They also can see a number of new vehicles like the 2021 Jaguar F-Type, 2021 Chrysler Pacifica, 2021 Volkswagen Atlas, 2021 Genesis GV80 and the 2020 Jeep Gladiator Mojave.

Attendees can test drive several vehicles on indoor tracks, including the 2020 Toyota Highlander, Ram 2500/3500 heavy-duty pickup and the Volkswagen Atlas Cross Sport, or virtually race in simulators of Porsches and Volkswagen Golf GTIs. Sports and pop culture fans can snap selfies with custom-wrapped themed cars, such as for the Chicago White Sox, Chicago Cubs, Chicago Bears and Star Wars.

As always, photo opportunities and other interactive exhibits abound. Visitors can get comic book strips made featuring themselves, watch a virtual geyser erupt in Subaru's National Park exhibit or sit for pictures on the Chicago Blackhawks' version of the Iron Throne from HBO's "Game of Thrones," which consists of hockey sticks instead of swords.

People can donate blood at a Versiti blood donation center, bring home a furry friend from the Suburu Loves Pets pet adoption station or sample craft beer from an El train car that Goose Island Beer Co. has repurposed as a mobile pub.

Toyota keeps North Side and South Side baseball fans happy with these Highlander SUVs at the 2020 Chicago Auto Show at McCormick Place in Chicago.

This year's auto show features the debut of Honda's Miles Per Hour run, which guides runners through a 2.4-mile loop to let them cover as much distance as possible in the north and south exhibit halls within a one-hour timeframe.

“We’re thrilled to partner with the Chicago Area Runners Association to reach the vast Chicago runner community who may not already be thinking about attending the Chicago Auto Show,” Chicago Auto Show General Manager David Sloan said. “This is a great opportunity for us to tap into a new audience, as we’re confident once they see all the show has to offer, they will be amazed and, hopefully, repeat customers.”

If knocking back a cold one is more your speed, you can again raise a pint at the Chicago Friday Night Flights, which will take place between 6 and 9 p.m. Feb. 14. Tickets are $30 in advance or $40 at the door. Try samples from more than a dozen craft breweries across the Chicago metro area, snag a souvenir glass and get into the auto show.

Dodge Ram trucks take to the obstacle course at the 2020 Chicago Auto Show at McCormick Place in Chicago.

“This is the second year we’ve partnered with the Chicago Auto Show to bring Chicago Friday Night Flights to one of Chicago’s iconic events,” Choose Chicago President and CEO David Whitaker said. “Chicago Friday Night Flights has become one of the city’s traditions, celebrating Chicago’s renowned craft beer scene. With more than 65 craft breweries in the Chicago area, Chicago Friday Night Flights is a great way to toast Chicago.”

Tickets for the Chicago Auto Show are $13 for adults and $8 for children (age 7-12) and seniors (62 and older).

For more information, visit chicagoautoshow.com.

If you go

Times: 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday to Feb. 16; 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Feb. 17

Where: McCormick Place North and South, 2301 S. King Drive, Chicago

Parking:

McCormick Place lots A and C $25

McCormick Place lot B $17

$11 after 6 p.m. in all McCormick Place lots

Soldier Field South $25 during the day and $10 after 6 p.m.

Saturdays, Sundays and Presidents Day (Feb. 17), the Chicago Auto Show will offer free shuttle bus service to and from the Millennium Park and Millennium Lakeside garages. On these days only, parking rates at Millennium Park are $19 per 12 hours with validation, provided as you exit the shuttle.

Public transportation:

The South Shore Line provides train service to McCormick Place on weekends. In addition, it will stop select weekday trains at the McCormick Place station. Check its website for details mysouthshoreline.com.

Admission:

$13 adults

$8 seniors 62 and older

$8 children 7-12

Free for children 6 and younger accompanied by a paying family member

Special events

Sports Team Pride Day

Feb. 10: Visitors who wear an Illinois team jersey to the show will receive $5 off of adult tickets.

Women's Day

Feb. 11: Women admitted for $8, with manufacturers offering special programs on the purchase, lease and maintenance of cars

Chicago Auto Show Food Drive

Feb. 12-14: Patrons who bring three cans of food will receive a coupon for an $8 adult admission. All food will be donated to A Safe Haven Foundation.

Telemundo Hispanic Heritage Day

Feb. 14

Craft Beer Day

Feb. 14

Family Day

Feb. 17

More info: chicagoautoshow.com

