State Budget Committee approves seven transit districts

The final legal step in creating Transit Development Districts around seven South Shore Line and West Lake Corridor stations was taken Wednesday by the State Budget Committee, which endorsed creation of the development-supporting districts around current and future stations at Michigan City 11th Street, Portage/Ogden Dunes, Gary Miller, East Chicago, Hammond Gateway, Munster Ridge Road and Munster/Dyer Main Street.

Boundaries for the one-half square-mile TDDs, where growth in property and local income taxes will be used to promote transit-oriented development, had been finalized by the Northwest Indiana Regional Development Authority on Aug. 11 after several years of planning.

“When the RDA updated its strategic business plan in 2015, we estimated that the West Lake Corridor and Double Track projects would together generate more than $2 billion in private development in Lake and Porter counties,” said RDA President and CEO Sherri Ziller in reaction to the budget committee's ratification of the districts. “We are now seeing those projections start to come true with transit-oriented development projects underway in Hammond and Michigan City, and more under discussion. Right now, we’re seeing the hottest real estate market in all of Chicagoland, and our communities are bursting at the seams with development opportunities.”

Boundaries for several other TDDs are in the works, including for Gary's Metro Center area and the station at the South Bend International Airport. The RDA said it hopes to have a draft TDD for the Gary Metro Station to present to the public for comment and feedback before the end of the year.

“These represent some of the most significant prospects for development on the South Shore Line,” Ziller said, “so we and the cities of Gary and South Bend are taking our time to make sure we get them right.”

State Sen. Eddie Melton, D-Gary, is a member of the five-person State Budget Committee, and noted in a statement issued after Wednesday's meeting that two of the TDDs will be in his legislative district.

“The approval of these two Transit Development Districts will have a significant impact on the economic development opportunities available in my district, and I’m excited about what this means for Gary," he said.

He said the TDDs "will carve out a natural path to the revitalization of our downtown corridor," but noted Metro Center itself, located at 4th Avenue and Adams Street, is in need of attention.

“I do want to make one thing very clear: while I’m pleased with the work we’re doing to the South Shore, I would also like to see how we can make investments in the downtown metro center," Melton said of the station, which is not owned or controlled by the Northern Indiana Commuter Transportation District, which operates the South Shore Line. "I want to ensure it is completely safe and accessible for passengers. It’s the only station that has not been approved to receive an upgrade, and I would like to see similar investments made in diverse areas around the city of Gary."

Other current and future stations include a Hammond South station and the Dune Park and Beverly Shores stations. For more information on TDDs, visit www.nwitdd.com.