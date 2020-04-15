State, company investigating death of contractor at Gary Works

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-589-3331 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The state of Indiana, U.S. Steel and the contractor KM Plant services are investigating the death of a contractor at the Gary Works steel mill last week.

Frank Freer, a 46-year-old resident of Pontiac, Illinois, died after a fall while he was doing routine cleaning at the steel mill on the Lake Michigan lakeshore. Freer, a widower and father of three who was engaged to be married again, worked as a hydroblaster for KM Plant Services.

"KM Plant Services is deeply saddened to announce that Frank Freer, a member of the hydroblasting crew, passed away after being injured from a fall at the U.S. Steel Gary Works facility on Wednesday, April 8th," KM Plant Services Will Colon said. "Frank was a highly valued member of the team and had been with the company for 20 years. We offer our deepest condolences to his family and friends."

The Indiana Department of Labor's Occupational Health and Safety Administration has opened an investigation into the death to see, among other things, if any unsafe working conditions contributed to the tragedy.