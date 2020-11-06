 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
State honors Community Healthcare System hospitals for infant and maternal health
alert urgent

State honors Community Healthcare System hospitals for infant and maternal health

{{featured_button_text}}

The Indiana Hospital Association and the Indiana state government honored Community Healthcare System hospitals for dedication to and excellence in infant and maternal care.

Community Hospital in Munster, St. Catherine Hospital in East Chicago and St. Mary Medical Center in Hobart were recognized at the first annual INspire Hospital of Distinction awards in Indianapolis for their care of moms and their babies.

“Indiana’s birthing hospitals are critical partners as we work to drive down infant mortality,” Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb said. “Thanks to their efforts, Indiana’s infant mortality rate has fallen to the lowest level in state recorded history. Together we will continue this important work to save even more lives and give every Hoosier newborn the best opportunity ahead.”

Hospital staff were recognized for best practices in infant safe sleep, breastfeeding, tobacco prevention and cessation, perinatal substance use and obstetric hemorrhage. Community Healthcare System’s Family Birthing Centers for instance have provided babies with wearable blankets that encourage sleep in their nurseries and offering free breastfeeding counseling to new moms.

“With every new initiative, one needs to take that first baby step before you can walk and run,” said Jean Gardner, director of Education Services for Community Healthcare System. “We’re proud to say that we are well into our run to ensure women have the tools they need to achieve a healthy pregnancy and have someone walk with them throughout their parenting journey.”

St. Mary Medical Center in Hobart has been recognized by the Indiana State Board of Health for providing specialized level care for high-risk conditions and also has been named a Baby-Friendly Hospital by Baby-Friendly USA.

“Maternal and child health and a reduction in infant mortality are among the state’s highest priority health initiatives,” said Brittany Pankiewicz, Family Birthing Center nurse manager, St. Mary Medical Center. “It is a top priority of Community Healthcare System, as well. We are proud to be able to lead the way in creating effective solutions to help women and their babies have a healthy successful first year in life.”

St. Catherine Hospital in East Chicago mentors first-time at-risk moms, offers mental health counseling and installed a Safe Haven baby box.

“The baby box is a natural extension of the health care system’s mission,” said Tracy Sharp, Family Birthing Center nurse manager, St. Catherine Hospital. “Our goal is to make sure our babies get the opportunity to celebrate their first birthday, and every measure we take gets us one step closer to that goal.”

Community Hospital in Munster is the only hospital in Northwest Indiana to win the International Board of Lactation Consultants’ Care Award for promoting optimal infant feeding. It also has laborists on staff 24/7, a maternal-fetal medicine program, and an Obstetric Emergency Department dedicated only to pregnant women and new moms who have given birth within six weeks.

“Community Healthcare System hospitals have a strong history of helping mothers and babies succeed in the first year of life,” said Lauren Hovan, manager of Community Hospital’s Family Birthing Center. “Education and quality care for both routine and complex conditions are an essential part of that support.”

For more information, visit comhs.org/baby.

Nurses: The heart of health care

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Business Reporter

Joseph S. Pete is a Lisagor Award-winning business reporter who covers steel, industry, unions, the ports, retail, banking and more. The Indiana University grad has been with The Times since 2013 and blogs about craft beer, culture and the military.

Related to this story

+9
Physicians join Community Healthcare System
Northwest Indiana Business Headlines

Physicians join Community Healthcare System

  • Updated

The doctors practice endocrinology, gastroenterology, obstetrics and gynecology, orthopedic surgery and orthopedic spine surgery. They are closely affiliated with Community Hospital in Munster, St. Catherine Hospital in East Chicago, St. Mary Medical Center in Hobart and Community Stroke & Rehabilitation Center in Crown Point.

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: ‘Riding Shotgun’ with the sheriff coming Sunday

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts