State honors Community Healthcare System hospitals for infant and maternal health

The Indiana Hospital Association and the Indiana state government honored Community Healthcare System hospitals for dedication to and excellence in infant and maternal care.

Community Hospital in Munster, St. Catherine Hospital in East Chicago and St. Mary Medical Center in Hobart were recognized at the first annual INspire Hospital of Distinction awards in Indianapolis for their care of moms and their babies.

“Indiana’s birthing hospitals are critical partners as we work to drive down infant mortality,” Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb said. “Thanks to their efforts, Indiana’s infant mortality rate has fallen to the lowest level in state recorded history. Together we will continue this important work to save even more lives and give every Hoosier newborn the best opportunity ahead.”

Hospital staff were recognized for best practices in infant safe sleep, breastfeeding, tobacco prevention and cessation, perinatal substance use and obstetric hemorrhage. Community Healthcare System’s Family Birthing Centers for instance have provided babies with wearable blankets that encourage sleep in their nurseries and offering free breastfeeding counseling to new moms.