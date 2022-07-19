State lands $99.1 million for small businesses and startups

Indiana landed $99.1 million to invest in small businesses and startups.

The Hoosier State will get the $99.1 million in federal funds through the State Small Business Credit Initiative.

The State Small Business Credit Initiative is meant to improve access to capital for entrepreneurs and the owners of startups and small businesses all across Indiana, as well as to spark more private investment in such entities.

“As a state, Indiana is strategically focused on creating the economy of the future and investing in the jobs of tomorrow and taking Indiana's Top 40 Global Entrepreneurship Ecosystem to a Top 5 Ecosystem is an essential goal of that initiative,” said Indiana Secretary of Commerce Brad Chambers.

“This SSBCI award will inject critical funding and resources into our ecosystem of current and future entrepreneurs, startups and small businesses who are solving global challenges, creating new technologies, and positively impacting Hoosier communities statewide,” Chambers said.

The U.S. Department of the Treasury picked Indiana as one of the first 14 states for this round of funding for a program first created in 2010 and then funded by The American Rescue Plan Act.

The state will get at least $86 million in federal funding and up to an additional $13 million if it meets all the targets set for it.

An estimated 37% of the federal funds will go toward underserved small businesses to encourage more equity in access to capital.

The program aims to leverage $10 in follow-up private investment for every $1 of federal funds so as to provide entrepreneurs and the owners of startups the capital they need to grow, scale up and expand their operations.

Indiana plans to spend about $70 million by investing directly in early-revenue startups through its venture development partner Elevate Ventures.

The Indiana Economic Development Corporation said it will "significantly expand Indiana’s ability to support pre-seed and seed funding rounds, increasing access to working capital for innovators, entrepreneurs and startups."

Indiana-based startup companies such as in tech or biotech will be able to seek the federal funds as seed stage financing before bringing products to market, such as when getting ready for clinical trials or the regulatory approval process.

The Indiana Economic Development Corporation also plans to create a new small business loan fund investment program.

Entrepreneurs and the owners of small businesses, especially those that have been historically underserved, can get a portion of their loans for debt capital purchased by the Indiana Economic Development Corporation.

Any remaining funds will go toward administrative costs to support entrepreneurs, startups and small businesses across the state.