State law boosting transit development progresses in Legislature

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-589-3331 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

House Bill 1279, sponsored by Rep. Ed Soliday, R-Valparaiso, passed the House 96-0. The Senate Appropriations Committee gave its approval to an amended version Thursday morning by a 10-2 vote, including a "no" vote from Sen. Karen Tallian, D-Ogden Dunes, who expressed anger at what she considers a lack of explanation regarding the law.

"I have 50 questions that should've been answered before today," she said, particularly questioning why the new entity needed to be created rather than having the RDA, a public agency, directly handling market engagement.

The committee chairman, Sen. Ryan Mishler, R-Bremen, said he viewed the bill as creating a streamlined process to connect the various entities involved in the transit-oriented development process — "to connect all these dots to get this done."

The bill has been amended from its original form to, among other things, add authorization for the South Bend-based North Central Indiana Regional Development Authority to create its own development entity, remove a section expanding the Northwest Indiana RDA board, and tighten the focus of the development entities on TDDs.