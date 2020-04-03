State lawmaker seeks small business stabilization fund to provide grants to employers

State Rep. Lisa Beck, D-Hebron, is asking the state for $2 million for a small business stabilization fund for Northwest Indiana to help businesses owners affected by the coronavirus pandemic.
Beck established a House District 19 Small Business Disaster Task Force and is now asking the state for funds that would be used to provide one-time grants of $20,000 to small business owners in Crown Point, Hobart, Winfield, Lakes of the Four Seasons and Merrillville. She also plans to seek additional funds from corporations and philanthropic institutions to help the small businesses that employ nearly half of all Americans.
"A lot of small businesses are hurting right now," she said. "We listened to them and, more than anything, they need cash."
Beck likened the proposal to the newly created $100 million Chicago Small Business Resiliency Fund and the Iowa Business Relief Fund that aim to restore cash flow to businesses that have been distressed by COVID-19's disruption of regular life and most regular economic activity.
She also wants to provide marketing support to small businesses so they can bring customers back after the coronavirus pandemic passes.
"We want to make sure that every business has a chance to survive and thrive during and after the COVID-19 pandemic," she wrote in a letter to Gov. Eric Holcomb and the state government. "The stabilization fund is necessary to put immediate funding into the small business community by way of grants to help the business community that is currently devastated by the COVID-19 pandemic. This disaster is further complicated in that there is no end in sight."
The Small Business Association, which provides disaster loans to businesses, has been inundated with applications, leading to a wait time that's too long for many business owners.
"Jason Sullivan, owner of Chemshaw 13 Donutz and Comics, said he was told today that it would be two to three weeks before his application was approved," Beck wrote in her letter. "He has called the SBA every day leading up to today. Every day that the COVID-19 disaster continues on, our small businesses are going deeper and deeper in debt. Survival for many of them is bleak."
Beck asks affected business owners in Northwest Indiana to take this survey about what assistance they need: https://crownpointin.wufoo.com/forms/economic-impact-survey-for-house-district-19/?fbclid=IwAR3LuTEJ9CJw3LwsIGnjj-f8t5p349P9N07SEte5OfajFDBZ9qK-pR0tJY4
