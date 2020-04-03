State lawmaker seeks small business stabilization fund to provide grants to employers

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

State Rep. Lisa Beck, D-Hebron, is asking the state for $2 million for a small business stabilization fund for Northwest Indiana to help businesses owners affected by the coronavirus pandemic.

Beck established a House District 19 Small Business Disaster Task Force and is now asking the state for funds that would be used to provide one-time grants of $20,000 to small business owners in Crown Point, Hobart, Winfield, Lakes of the Four Seasons and Merrillville. She also plans to seek additional funds from corporations and philanthropic institutions to help the small businesses that employ nearly half of all Americans.

"A lot of small businesses are hurting right now," she said. "We listened to them and, more than anything, they need cash."

Beck likened the proposal to the newly created $100 million Chicago Small Business Resiliency Fund and the Iowa Business Relief Fund that aim to restore cash flow to businesses that have been distressed by COVID-19's disruption of regular life and most regular economic activity.

She also wants to provide marketing support to small businesses so they can bring customers back after the coronavirus pandemic passes.