You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
State looking to fund advanced manufacturing startups
urgent

State looking to fund advanced manufacturing startups

{{featured_button_text}}
State looking to fund advanced manufacturing startups

A 3D printer prints chess pieces during the grand opening of the HUB of Innovation, an extension of the Hammond Innovation Center, in downtown Hammond. The start launched a new fund for smart manufacturing startups that use new technologies like 3D printing or virtual reality.

 Jonathan Miano, The Times

The state of Indiana established a new fund to invest in advanced manufacturing startups in the hope of spurring more innovation in a key sector.

The Indiana Economic Development Corp. and Elevate Ventures are launching the $3 million Smart & Advanced Manufacturing Focus Fund to provide startup capital to entrepreneurs in the manufacturing space.

“Indiana has very deep manufacturing roots and many firms doing business in our state are recognized globally for their expertise. We’re in a remarkable location in the U.S. and now more than ever, there is a significant opportunity to rethink the supply chain and support a new way of building products in the United States,” Elevate Ventures Entrepreneur-in-Residence Mark Gramelspacher said. “Indiana intends to continue leadership in this area of the economy.”

The state is looking to fund smart manufacturing ventures that could make use of 3D printing, data analytics, or virtual reality, or advanced manufacturing that deploys cutting edge technology. Existing companies also could secure funding to commercialize new technologies they have developed.

WATCH NOW: Riding Shotgun with NWI Cops: Dyer Police Department Officer Matthew Voss on patrolling with heart

Entrepreneurs and companies can line up initial investments of up to $500,000 and pursue largest financing rounds later.

"Indiana has long been known as a manufacturing powerhouse, making safe, reliable, and innovative products that help power our world," Indiana Secretary of Commerce Jim Schellinger said. “With the launch of the SAM Fund, Indiana is poised to build on this reputation, leveraging our thriving entrepreneurial ecosystem to increase the state’s competitiveness in smart manufacturing. Together with our venture development partners at Elevate Ventures, we’re excited to work together with Hoosier manufacturers and startups alike to accelerate their economic recovery and propel long-term advancements and growth in the industry.”

Manufacturing employs more than 542,000 people in Indiana, or roughly 17.4% of the state's workforce. The sector accounts for 27.8% of the state's economic output.

Indiana's strength in manufacturing gives it a competitive advantage during a time of upheaval, Elevate Ventures CEO Chris LaMothe said.

“The COVID-19 pandemic has dramatically and rapidly disrupted supply chains globally,” LaMothe said. “Our state is uniquely positioned to lead the development and growth of smart and advanced manufacturing education, training, innovation, and expansion."

For more information, visit www.elevateventures.com or call 317-252-0258.

Gallery: The Pav at Wolf Lake has some coronavirus PSAs

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Business Reporter

Joseph S. Pete is a Lisagor Award-winning business reporter who covers steel, industry, unions, the ports, retail, banking and more. The Indiana University grad has been with The Times since 2013 and blogs about craft beer, culture and the military.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts