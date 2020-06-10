State looking to fund advanced manufacturing startups

The state of Indiana established a new fund to invest in advanced manufacturing startups in the hope of spurring more innovation in a key sector.
The Indiana Economic Development Corp. and Elevate Ventures are launching the $3 million Smart & Advanced Manufacturing Focus Fund to provide startup capital to entrepreneurs in the manufacturing space.
“Indiana has very deep manufacturing roots and many firms doing business in our state are recognized globally for their expertise. We’re in a remarkable location in the U.S. and now more than ever, there is a significant opportunity to rethink the supply chain and support a new way of building products in the United States,” Elevate Ventures Entrepreneur-in-Residence Mark Gramelspacher said. “Indiana intends to continue leadership in this area of the economy.”
The state is looking to fund smart manufacturing ventures that could make use of 3D printing, data analytics, or virtual reality, or advanced manufacturing that deploys cutting edge technology. Existing companies also could secure funding to commercialize new technologies they have developed.
Entrepreneurs and companies can line up initial investments of up to $500,000 and pursue largest financing rounds later.
"Indiana has long been known as a manufacturing powerhouse, making safe, reliable, and innovative products that help power our world," Indiana Secretary of Commerce Jim Schellinger said. “With the launch of the SAM Fund, Indiana is poised to build on this reputation, leveraging our thriving entrepreneurial ecosystem to increase the state’s competitiveness in smart manufacturing. Together with our venture development partners at Elevate Ventures, we’re excited to work together with Hoosier manufacturers and startups alike to accelerate their economic recovery and propel long-term advancements and growth in the industry.”
Manufacturing employs more than 542,000 people in Indiana, or roughly 17.4% of the state's workforce. The sector accounts for 27.8% of the state's economic output.
Indiana's strength in manufacturing gives it a competitive advantage during a time of upheaval, Elevate Ventures CEO Chris LaMothe said.
“The COVID-19 pandemic has dramatically and rapidly disrupted supply chains globally,” LaMothe said. “Our state is uniquely positioned to lead the development and growth of smart and advanced manufacturing education, training, innovation, and expansion."
For more information, visit www.elevateventures.com or call 317-252-0258.
