State looking to fund advanced manufacturing startups

The state of Indiana established a new fund to invest in advanced manufacturing startups in the hope of spurring more innovation in a key sector.

The Indiana Economic Development Corp. and Elevate Ventures are launching the $3 million Smart & Advanced Manufacturing Focus Fund to provide startup capital to entrepreneurs in the manufacturing space.

“Indiana has very deep manufacturing roots and many firms doing business in our state are recognized globally for their expertise. We’re in a remarkable location in the U.S. and now more than ever, there is a significant opportunity to rethink the supply chain and support a new way of building products in the United States,” Elevate Ventures Entrepreneur-in-Residence Mark Gramelspacher said. “Indiana intends to continue leadership in this area of the economy.”

The state is looking to fund smart manufacturing ventures that could make use of 3D printing, data analytics, or virtual reality, or advanced manufacturing that deploys cutting edge technology. Existing companies also could secure funding to commercialize new technologies they have developed.

Entrepreneurs and companies can line up initial investments of up to $500,000 and pursue largest financing rounds later.