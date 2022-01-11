State names LaPorte County broadband-ready community

The state of Indiana has named LaPorte County a Broadband Ready Community, a designation meant to encourage the development of more high-speed internet there.

The Indiana Broadband Office granted the county's request for the designation as evidence the community has paved the way for investment in new broadband infrastructure investment.

“Congratulations to the LaPorte County Board of Commissioners on this significant milestone and for taking the steps to prioritize broadband investment,” Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch said in Tuesday's announcement of the designation. “This past year proved great success for the Broadband Ready Community Program and we anticipate another great year in 2022.”

The LaPorte County Commissioners voted to approve Broadband Ready Community ordinance in the hope of spurring more private-sector investment and increasing access to high-speed internet, particularly in rural areas.