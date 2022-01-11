 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
State names LaPorte County broadband-ready community
State names LaPorte County broadband-ready community

LaPorte County courthouse

The LaPorte County courthouse

 Doug Ross, file, The Times

The state of Indiana has named LaPorte County a Broadband Ready Community, a designation meant to encourage the development of more high-speed internet there.

The Indiana Broadband Office granted the county's request for the designation as evidence the community has paved the way for investment in new broadband infrastructure investment.

“Congratulations to the LaPorte County Board of Commissioners on this significant milestone and for taking the steps to prioritize broadband investment,” Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch said in Tuesday's announcement of the designation. “This past year proved great success for the Broadband Ready Community Program and we anticipate another great year in 2022.”

The LaPorte County Commissioners voted to approve Broadband Ready Community ordinance in the hope of spurring more private-sector investment and increasing access to high-speed internet, particularly in rural areas. 

“We are thankful for the vision and commitment that the state of Indiana and Lt. Governor Crouch has demonstrated by creating this designation. This designation sends a clear message about LaPorte County’s focus on addressing this complex issue which affects quality of life and our growth potential,” said Sheila Matias, president of the LaPorte County Board of Commissioners. “Our volunteers on the LaPorte County Rural Broadband Task Force are all pulling in the same direction and have contributed countless hours to move our community’s broadband analysis forward.”

LaPorte County is the first Broadband Ready Community the state certified this year.

“Congratulations to LaPorte County for starting the year off strong and for setting your community and our state up for further broadband access,” Indiana Broadband Office Project Manager Earnie Holtrey said.

