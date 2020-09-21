State names Northwest Indiana a 21st Century Talent Region

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The state government named Northwest Indiana its eighth 21st Century Talent Region in recognition of collaborative efforts to cultivate a skilled workforce.

“As a LaPorte native, this particular 21st Century Talent Region designation is near and dear to my heart," Indiana Secretary of Career Connections and Talent and former LaPorte Mayor Blair Milo said. "I’m excited about the collaboration happening in the Northwest Indiana Region among business, community and education leaders to create pathways to greater education, training and employment opportunities, and about the region’s dedication toward continued workforce development and economic growth."

The statewide initiative aims to raise educational attainment across the state, by encouraging schools, businesses, governments, nonprofits and economic development agencies to work together on comprehensive plans to educate the workforce.

“We are pleased that we are being recognized as having a solid regional plan and clear goals for talent development which supports our economic growth,” said Linda Woloshansky, president and CEO of Center of Workforce Innovations in Valparaiso. “We look forward to our continued collaboration while expanding our base of partners around this exciting and vital effort benefiting Northwest Indiana.”