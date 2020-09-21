 Skip to main content
State names Northwest Indiana a 21st Century Talent Region
The Indiana Statehouse is shown.

 Doug Ross, file, The Times

The state government named Northwest Indiana its eighth 21st Century Talent Region in recognition of collaborative efforts to cultivate a skilled workforce.

“As a LaPorte native, this particular 21st Century Talent Region designation is near and dear to my heart," Indiana Secretary of Career Connections and Talent and former LaPorte Mayor Blair Milo said. "I’m excited about the collaboration happening in the Northwest Indiana Region among business, community and education leaders to create pathways to greater education, training and employment opportunities, and about the region’s dedication toward continued workforce development and economic growth."

The statewide initiative aims to raise educational attainment across the state, by encouraging schools, businesses, governments, nonprofits and economic development agencies to work together on comprehensive plans to educate the workforce.

“We are pleased that we are being recognized as having a solid regional plan and clear goals for talent development which supports our economic growth,” said Linda Woloshansky, president and CEO of Center of Workforce Innovations in Valparaiso. “We look forward to our continued collaboration while expanding our base of partners around this exciting and vital effort benefiting Northwest Indiana.”

The Center for Workforce Innovations, Northwest Indiana Forum and Northwest Indiana Workforce Board have identified regional priorities, including using data to track progress on regional talent attraction, narrow the achievement gap for minority and underserved students, increase internship and apprenticeship opportunities, and boost the number of high school graduates with college degrees or credentials by 5% a year.

“We are very excited to have this important designation,” said Heather Ennis, president and CEO of NWI Forum. “This designation showcases the hard work and planning that is ongoing in the realm of talent attraction, connection and development. It falls directly in line with the Northwest Indiana Ignite the Region strategy and helps to continue to move the initiatives outlined in that plan forward.”

Indiana ranks 24th nationwide in education, according to U.S. News and World Reports. The state has been working to raise its level of educational attainment to help make it more attractive to employers and raise wages.  

“Strong regional efforts to align workforce and education systems will help Indiana reach its big goal of having at least 60 percent of Hoosiers with quality education and training beyond high school by 2025,” Indiana Commissioner for Higher Education Teresa Lubbers said. “Leaders in Northwest Indiana have long been known for collaboration and innovation to help prepare their region for a 21st Century economy, and I commend them for taking the steps to earn this designation.”

Business Reporter

Joseph S. Pete is a Lisagor Award-winning business reporter who covers steel, industry, unions, the ports, retail, banking and more. The Indiana University grad has been with The Times since 2013 and blogs about craft beer, culture and the military.

