State offers unemployment webinars, tells unemployed to file online during coronavirus outbreak

In response, the Indiana Department of Workforce Development suspended rules requiring that unemployment seekers or recipients have to appear in person at Work One branches for the next four weeks, including to prove they are seeking new jobs. The state agency is encouraging people to steer clear of the unemployment offices and file for unemployment insurance benefits online, on a computer or smartphone.

"The DWD will also request flexibility under federal and state law to expand eligibility for claimants and ease burdens on employers," the state said in a news release.

The state agency will host two live 30-minute webinars at 10:30 a.m. March 24 and at 3 p.m. March 25 for unemployment seekers impacted by the COVID-19 public health crisis.

Displaced workers can learn about unemployment eligibility requirements, benefit amounts, and how to apply for benefits.

“We are taking these measures to help the public better understand the process and, most importantly, how to apply for benefits,” DWD Commissioner Fred Payne said. “During this time of uncertainty, we want to provide as much information to the public as we possibly can, and the live webinars are part of those efforts.”