State offers unemployment webinars, tells unemployed to file online during coronavirus outbreak

An "overwhelming amount of cancellations" forced the Float Sixty floating and cryotherapy studios in Schererville and Chicago to close.
Owner Gloria Morris encouraged her employees to seek unemployment benefits in Indiana and Illinois.
"My heart is broken," she posted on social media. "My team is the most important part of my four small businesses outside of the amazing customers we have supporting us. I know very tough decisions will need to be made for so many small business owners – the priority is keeping everyone healthy. Without that, we have nothing."
Temporary layoffs have been taking place across Northwest Indiana and the nation after the fast-spreading coronavirus, which has infected more than 200,000 people worldwide, forced people to hole up in their homes and put small business owners in a difficult spot. Government directives have led to the closures of restaurants, bars, movie theaters and other businesses.
A Ball State University study found one out of every six workers in the United States could temporarily lose their job or see reduced hours as a result of social isolation meant to contain the global coronavirus pandemic. The Trump administration has warned the unemployment rate could climb as high as 20%.
In response, the Indiana Department of Workforce Development suspended rules requiring that unemployment seekers or recipients have to appear in person at Work One branches for the next four weeks, including to prove they are seeking new jobs. The state agency is encouraging people to steer clear of the unemployment offices and file for unemployment insurance benefits online, on a computer or smartphone.
"The DWD will also request flexibility under federal and state law to expand eligibility for claimants and ease burdens on employers," the state said in a news release.
The state agency will host two live 30-minute webinars at 10:30 a.m. March 24 and at 3 p.m. March 25 for unemployment seekers impacted by the COVID-19 public health crisis.
Displaced workers can learn about unemployment eligibility requirements, benefit amounts, and how to apply for benefits.
“We are taking these measures to help the public better understand the process and, most importantly, how to apply for benefits,” DWD Commissioner Fred Payne said. “During this time of uncertainty, we want to provide as much information to the public as we possibly can, and the live webinars are part of those efforts.”
Visit on.in.gov/UI2020 to register in advance or www.in.gov/dwd/19.htm to watch the programs after they aired.