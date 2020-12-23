State punishes former Gary casino executives, potentially delaying Hard Rock opening

Hard Rock committed

Prior to adopting the licensing and divestment orders, the commission considered turning over control of the Majestic Star to a previously designated trustee-in-waiting to operate the Gary casinos in the best interests of the state, city and casino employees.

However, the potential that move could trigger a default in the financing for the Hard Rock Casino spurred the commission to go in another direction.

Jon Lucas, chief operating officer of Hard Rock International, which is part-owner of the new Gary casino and under contract with Spectacle to operate it, said his company has made cash offers to acquire Ratcliff's stake and solve the underlying problem — to no avail.

Nevertheless, Lucas said Hard Rock still wants to be a long-term participant in Indiana's gaming industry, and hopes to avoid any further impediments that could delay the opening of the new Gary casino for which it already has begun hiring.

"Hard Rock International remains committed to the successful completion of the Hard Rock Northern Indiana project," Lucas said.