State rule change aims to address accountant shortage

A new state rule change will make it easier for accounting students to become accountants in the hopes of addressing a statewide shortage.

The Indiana CPA Society lobbied for the rule change that allows students to sit for a CPA exam at 120 credit hours while still requiring 150 credit hours for licensure. That's how 46 other states and jurisdictions across the country do it.

It also would remove CPA exam section names and windows to allow for continuous testing and the retaking of sections the test-taker failed. It also will incorporate changes aligning with the new new CPA Evolution Model Curriculum that debuts in 2024, putting more of a focus on core skills and forward-looking disciplines.

"Most states have already adopted this rule, so this removes a competitive challenge," said INCPAS Government Relations Advisory Council member Tom Bayer. "Now more Indiana students will be able to come out of college with the CPA Exam partially or fully completed, which will be a win for our profession statewide."

Gov. Eric Holcomb just signed the rule change into law.

It's meant to improve the CPA pipeline during a talent crunch. The 2021 AICPA Trends Report blames the lack of qualified accountants on the job market on "declining college enrollments, rising tuition costs and student loan debt, logistical hurdles of studying for the CPA Exam and constraints of sitting for the CPA Exam in limited time frames."

"The cost and time spent on higher education is increasingly in the spotlight," INCPAS President and CEO Courtney Kincaid said. "As employers have been adapting to employees' needs and work preferences, so, too, must the CPA profession offer students the Exam flexibility that works with their academic, work and personal lives."

College students who reach 120 credit hours can now submit their Notice to Sit for the CPA Exam. Students who finish at least part of the exam before they graduate have proven to be more likely to complete the exam cycle and ultimately get licensed as CPAs in Indiana.

"Taking sections of the Exam just after studying the material intensely during their college coursework will be a huge help for students," said Diane Sturek, INCPAS Board Chair and senior lecturer at Kelley School of Business Indianapolis. "Further, it will be easier to make studying for the exam a part of their schedule before they start working full time."