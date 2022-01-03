State seeking public comment on NIPSCO gas bill hike

The state is seeking public comments on NIPSCO's proposal to raise natural gas bills by a projected 17%.
The Indiana Office of Utility Consumer Counselor is accepting written public comments through Jan. 18. The state agency that represents consumer interests plans to file testimony on Jan. 20, when the rate hike goes before the Indiana Utility Regulatory Commission, which must approve prices charged by monopolistic utilities.
Comments can be entered into the evidentiary record as formal evidence in the rate increase case.
Merrillville-based NIPSCO, which serves 850,000 customers in 32 counties across northern Indiana, currently charges $43.74 for 50 therms of natural gas per month. That would increase to $53.33 a month under the proposed hike.
A household that uses 100 therms a month would go from paying $73.48 for natural gas to $82.16 per month.
The $14 customer service charge would increase to $24.50 per month. Small commercial customers would see the monthly customer charge increase from $53 to $80.
The $115 million annual increase will be implemented in two phases. NIPSCO said it will pay for infrastructure investments, maintenance and higher operating costs.
Anyone who wishes to comment should visit www.in.gov/oucc/2361.htm, email uccinfo@oucc.IN.gov, or mail a letter to Public Comments, Indiana Office of Utility Consumer Counselor, 115 W. Washington St., Suite 1500 SOUTH, Indianapolis, IN 46204.
The comments should include the person's name address and a reference to “IURC Cause No. 45621” or NIPSCO Gas.
For more information, call 888-441-2494.
