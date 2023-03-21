The Indiana Economic Development Corp. is seeking to retain more engineering and nursing graduates in the Hoosier State.

Indiana's economic development agency is partnering with the Independent Colleges of Indiana on efforts to recruit and retain graduates in critical industry areas. They will distribute $3 million in grant funding to engineering programs and nursing students at colleges across the state.

“Indiana, like all states, is facing a critical shortage of skilled labor — including engineers and nurses,” said Indiana Secretary of Commerce Brad Chambers. “The entire health profession experienced enormous stress on their workforce during COVID, and since we have some of the best programs for both engineering and health care in the nation, we want to increase the number of graduates who choose to stay in Indiana after graduation. This program aims to do just that by supporting these young professionals and letting them know that the state has incredible opportunities for them right here.”

The funds will be distributed to 29 colleges both public and private. Nursing programs will be able to offer scholarships of up to $3,000 in the coming school year. Engineering programs will be able to offer $7,000 grants to up to 50 students from outside the state who accept job offers to work in engineering in Indiana.

About half the students studying engineering in Indiana colleges hail from outside the state, according to the U.S. Department of Education.

Five of the 16 most in-demand jobs in the state also require a nursing degree, according to the Department of Workforce Development's INDemand Jobs database. Nurses have been in short supply and huge demand throughout the coronavirus pandemic.

“Independent Colleges of Indiana is pleased to support the Indiana Economic Development Corp. in this project to address Indiana’s nursing and engineering shortages,” said Jodie Ferise, vice president and general counsel of ICI. “Serving students at both public and private institutions in this important initiative will help hundreds of out-of-state students pursue meaningful careers right here in Indiana. We want to help draw students to these communities and showcase all our state has to offer.”

Any students interested in the nursing scholarship or engineering grant should contact their financial aid office.