State sets new sulfur dioxide emission limitations for Indiana Harbor Coke Co.

The state is setting a new sulfur dioxide emissions limit for Indiana Coke Co. in East Chicago.
The company, which supplies the ArcelorMittal Indiana Harbor steel mill with the coke that's burned in blast furnaces to make pig iron, has been branded by regulators and environmental groups as one of the Region's worst polluters after repeated Clean Air Act violations.
Last year, Cokenergy and its subsidiary Indiana Harbor Coke Co. entered into a consent decree with state and federal governments in which it agreed to pay a $5 million fine, clean up lead contamination in East Chicago and curb air pollution.
The state is now ordering the company to install a permanent flow monitor to continuously measure its emissions and to release no more than a maximum of 13% of coke oven waste gases through its bypass vent stacks. If Cokenergy puts in a heat recovery steam generator, which would use the coke oven waste gases to generate electricity, it can vent up to 14% of the gases into the atmosphere.
The heat recovery steam generator must account for at least 3.25% of the annual bypass venting, according to a proposed rule by the Indiana Department of Environmental Management's Air Pollution Control Division. And recycled gases must be the only fuel source used for the coking ovens during their normal operations, and gases cannot be released directly to the atmosphere unless they first pass through the common tunnel afterburner.
Under IDEM's proposed rule, Indiana Coke Co. can vent no more than 19% of the coke oven waste gases into the atmosphere on any given day.
A public hearing on the proposed rule will take place at 1:30 p.m. Eastern Standard Time on Jan. 8 in Conference Center Room A at the Indiana Government Center South, 10 North Senate Avenue in Indianapolis. People can express their views, which they are encouraged to do in writing for the accuracy of the record.
For more information, call Dan Watts, Rules Development Branch, Office of Legal Counsel at 317-234-5345 or 800-451-6027.
Community activists, residents and healthcare advocates upset for the lead pollution in sections of the city marched into the East Chicago's administration building Friday with a list of demands to hand Mayor Anthony Copeland.
Sara Jimenez, who lives in the eastern part of the EPA's Superfund site in East Chicago, joined community activists, residents and healthcare advocates Friday for a press conference outside the city's administration building. Upset for the lead pollution in sections of the city, about three dozen people marched into the building with a list of demands to hand Mayor Anthony Copeland.
Akeesha Daniels, a mother of three in the West Calumet Housing Complex, joined community activists, residents and healthcare advocates Friday for a press conference outside the city's administration building. Upset for the lead pollution in sections of the city, about three dozen people marched into the building with a list of demands to hand Mayor Anthony Copeland.
Sherlene Lowe, a resident at the John B. Nicosia Senior Building, joined community activists, residents and health care advocates recently for a news conference outside the city’s administration building about lead pollution in East Chicago. Lowe and others have tested positive for lead at the Nicosia Building. She said she wants the city to conduct on-site testing for seniors who live there.
Sheilah Garland, a political organizer with National Nurses United, helped organize Friday’s demonstration in East Chicago. Following a press conference, those upset for the lead pollution in sections of the city, about three dozen people marched into the building with a list of demands to hand Mayor Anthony Copeland.
Upset for the lead pollution in sections of the city, about three dozen people marched into East Chicago's administration building with a list of demands to hand Mayor Anthony Copeland. When Copeland didn't show, residents and activists filled into the building’s front lobby, chanting things like: “Which side are you on, Mayor Copeland? Which side are you on?” and “Bring out the mayor!”
Rosa Maria Rodriguez, an East Chicago resident, stands at the front desk, trying to find a city employee to speak to. Rodriguez and others marched into the city’s administration building with a list of demands to hand Copeland. Instead, they were met with front desk shielded by glass and a secretary telling them the mayor wasn’t there.
Community activists, residents and healthcare advocates upset for the lead pollution in sections of the city marched into the East Chicago's administration building Friday with a list of demands to hand Mayor Anthony Copeland.
Cheryl Rivera, executive director of the Northwest Indiana Federation, leads a prayer Friday following a demonstration at East Chicago's administration building.
