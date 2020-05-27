State to review whether NIPSCO, utilities can charge customers to make up revenue lost during pandemic

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

The Indiana Utility Regulatory Commission will review a request from NIPSCO and other investor-owned gas and electric utilities to let them recoup revenue lost during the COVID-19 pandemic from customers.

NIPSCO, Duke Energy Indiana, Indiana Michigan Power Co., Indianapolis Power & Light, Vectren and five other utilities petitioned Indiana to track losses from lower gas and electricity use during the viral outbreak for "future recovery," potentially through rate hikes.

While people may have used more electricity and gas in their homes during the stay-at-home order, the utilities told the state they suffered financially because the commercial business dropped precipitously, more consumers couldn't pay their utility bills, and they were no longer able to discontinue service after Indiana temporarily banned shutoffs through June 30 as a result of the public health crisis.