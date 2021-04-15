Steak 'n Shake reopens Portage, Michigan City restaurants

Steak 'n Shake switched to a new owner-operator model in which operators can take over a restaurant by investing $10,000, which is far less than most franchising opportunities.

The company now has 100 owner-operators, who it says earned $161,000 on average in their first year with some earning more than $300,000.

"By paving the way for franchise partners to live the American Dream, we are providing them an opportunity to attain financial liberty. A salient point for those who become America's ablest restaurant operators is that neither birth nor pedigree, ethnicity nor religion is an obstacle to success," Steak 'n Shake CEO Sardar Biglari said. "A franchise partnership is a passport that cannot be purchased but only earned."

"I made back my initial investment in the first month of being a franchise partner," St. Louis-based franchisee Press McDonald said. "It was the best investment of my life. Other franchises have such a high barrier to entry that, as an aspiring entrepreneur, it feels impossible. Steak 'n Shake gives people like me a chance, and today I earn in two months at Steak 'n Shake what I made in a year at my previous job."