Steel Caucus calls for trade enforcement agency funding to protect steelworkers

The Congressional Steel Caucus is calling for adequate funding for the trade enforcement agencies tasked with ensuring domestic steel mills can complete on a level playing field.

More than 30 members of the bipartisan committee in Congress sent a letter to the House Appropriations Subcommittee on Commerce, Justice, Science, and Related Agencies. They asked for sufficient funding for the Department of Commerce’s International Trade Administration and the U.S. International Trade Commission.

“Northwest Indiana is home to a tremendous presence of organized labor and domestic steel capabilities, whose survival is dependent upon the full enforcement of our U.S. trade laws," said U.S. Rep. Frank J. Mrvan, co-chairman of the steel caucus. "I thank my fellow leaders and Members of the Congressional Steel Caucus, for their engagement and advocacy to ensure that the dedicated public servants at the ITA and ITC can ensure that all American workers can compete on a level playing field.”

They want to ensure U.S. steelmakers can compete against foreign competitors that are often state-owned or subsidized firms unbound by market condition. Many steel dumpers from countries like China and Vietnam have been known to sell products at less than fair market value at a loss to try to gain long-term market share.

"This funding will ensure we’re properly enforcing our trade laws and punishing foreign companies who cheat to get ahead," Co-Chairman Conor Lamb said. "We know that when American steelworkers compete on a level playing field they can’t be beat — and protecting this critical industry is a clear, bipartisan priority. I look forward to working with my colleagues on both sides of the aisle to protect this funding.”

They want to ensure the federal agencies have enough staff and resources to enforce antidumping and countervailing duties that protect American steelmakers and steelworkers from trade law violations. Petitions for tariffs soared nearly 50% over the past two years, leading to the initiation of 154 new investigations.

So far this year, the feds initiated another 17 trade cases that go before the International Trade Commission, a court that determines whether trade laws were broken and if American companies were harmed.

“It is vitally important that Congress provides the ITA and ITC with the funding needed to combat unfair trade practices by foreign producers," Co-Vice Chairman Mike Bost said. "These agencies are critical to ensuring that American steel companies and workers can compete on a level playing field with their foreign competitors.”

Staff is needed both to investigate new complaints and do administrative reviews of whether to maintain duties. Last year, the International Trade Administration found 772 cases of economic injury to American companies.

“On a level playing field, U.S. steelmakers can compete with anyone across the globe. Unfortunately, bad actors flood the market with lower quality products to undermine fairly set prices of U.S. products," Co-Vice Chairman Rick Crawford said. "The ITA and the ITC are critical to enforcement of our trade laws and it’s Congress’ responsibility to ensure they have adequate resources to carry out their duties. Inclusion of this request in House appropriation legislation will be another step toward continued economic growth in East Arkansas, and across the country.”

