Steel demand expected to grow only slightly next year

Steel demand is expected to grow only slightly next year, both worldwide and in North America.
The World Steel Association forecasts that global steel demand growth will slow from 3.9% in 2019 to 1.7% in 2020. The world is expected to need 1.8 billion tons of steel next year, up from 1.77 billion tons in 2019.
The Brussels, Belgium-based trade association expects steel demand will grow by 0.6% this year to 141.5 million tons in North America. Demand in North America, which is mainly in the United States, should pick up slightly by 0.8% to 142.6 million tons in 2020.
“The current short-range outlook suggests that global steel demand will continue to grow in 2019, more than we expected in these challenging times, mainly due to China," Worldsteel Economics Committee Chairman Al Remeithi said. "In the rest of the world, steel demand slowed in 2019 as uncertainty, trade tensions and geopolitical issues weighed on investment and trade. Manufacturing, particularly the auto industry, has performed poorly contracting in many countries, however in construction, despite some slowing, a positive momentum has been maintained."
The World Steel Association forecasts that steel demand in China will grow 7.8% to reach 900.1 million tons this year, while demand in the rest of the world will only grow by 0.2% to 874.9 million tons of steel.
Next year, demand in China is expected to grow by a more moderate 1%, while the rest of the world is expected to see an increase of 2.5% due largely to growth in developing and emerging economies, according to the World Trade Association.