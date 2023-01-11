Steel Dynamics added to S&P 500 Index

Steel Dynamics, the Fort Wayne-based steelmaker that's a major competitor of U.S. Steel and Cleveland-Cliffs, was added to the S&P 500 Index.

The S&P 500 is considered one of the premier benchmarks of the U.S. equities market, serving as the basis for many mutual funds and as an imprimatur for institutional investors. It's part of the Manhattan-based S&P Dow Jones Indices, which also manages the Dow Jones Industrial Average and is the largest resource for benchmarks and investable indices in the world.

“It is a great honor to be selected for inclusion in the S&P 500 Index,” said Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer Mark D. Millett. “Since our founding almost 30 years ago, the Steel Dynamics team has created a best-in-class, innovative company that is committed to operating with the highest integrity. We thank all of those that contribute to our success – our loyal customers, vendors, communities, and shareholders. My heartfelt thanks also go to our extraordinary team members for their passion, innovation, and dedication to each other and to a spirit of excellence.”

Headquartered in Indiana, Steel Dynamics is one of the largest domestic steel producers and metals recyclers in the United States, operating many mini-mills that make steel from recycled scrap. It makes a wide range of steel products, including hot-rolled coil, cold-rolled coil, cold-finished steel, rail, coated sheet steel, engineered special-bar-quality steel, merchant bar products, specialty steel sections, steel joists and deck, and structural steel beams and shapes.

It also makes liquid pig iron and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap that it processes.