 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
urgent

Steel Dynamics added to S&P 500 Index

  • 0
Steel Dynamics added to S&P 500 Index

A Steel Dynamics mill is shown.

 Joseph S. Pete

Steel Dynamics, the Fort Wayne-based steelmaker that's a major competitor of U.S. Steel and Cleveland-Cliffs, was added to the S&P 500 Index.

Video provided in partnership with The Times, JEDtv and WJOB. Sponsored by Strack & Van Til.

The S&P 500 is considered one of the premier benchmarks of the U.S. equities market, serving as the basis for many mutual funds and as an imprimatur for institutional investors. It's part of the Manhattan-based S&P Dow Jones Indices, which also manages the Dow Jones Industrial Average and is the largest resource for benchmarks and investable indices in the world.

“It is a great honor to be selected for inclusion in the S&P 500 Index,” said Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer Mark D. Millett. “Since our founding almost 30 years ago, the Steel Dynamics team has created a best-in-class, innovative company that is committed to operating with the highest integrity. We thank all of those that contribute to our success – our loyal customers, vendors, communities, and shareholders. My heartfelt thanks also go to our extraordinary team members for their passion, innovation, and dedication to each other and to a spirit of excellence.”

People are also reading…

Headquartered in Indiana, Steel Dynamics is one of the largest domestic steel producers and metals recyclers in the United States, operating many mini-mills that make steel from recycled scrap. It makes a wide range of steel products, including hot-rolled coil, cold-rolled coil, cold-finished steel, rail, coated sheet steel, engineered special-bar-quality steel, merchant bar products, specialty steel sections, steel joists and deck, and structural steel beams and shapes.

It also makes liquid pig iron and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap that it processes.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Business Reporter

Joseph S. Pete is a Lisagor Award-winning business reporter who covers steel, industry, unions, the ports, retail, banking and more. The Indiana University grad has been with The Times since 2013 and blogs about craft beer, culture and the military.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Markets 'Sniffing Out' Positive Inflation Data: Amoroso

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts