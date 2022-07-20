Steel Dynamics to build $1.9 billion aluminum mill

Steel Dynamics, the largest steelmaker headquartered in Indiana, plans to build a $1.9 billion aluminum flat-rolled mill, diversifying its product mix to encompass new markets.

The Fort Wayne-based steelmaker, a competitor to U.S. Steel and Cleveland-Cliffs, plans to invest a total of $2.2 billion in the 650,000-ton aluminum flat-rolled mill and two slab centers that will feed it with recycled material.

“We are incredibly excited to announce this meaningful growth opportunity, which is aligned with our existing business and operational expertise,” Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer Mark D. Millett said. “We have intentionally grown with our customers’ needs, providing efficient sustainable supply-chain solutions for the highest quality products. Thus far, this has primarily been achieved within the carbon steel industry — however, a significant number of our carbon flat-rolled steel customers are also consumers and processors of aluminum flat-rolled products."

Steel Dynamics plans to build the new mill at a yet-to-be-determined location in the southeastern United States. It will recycle aluminum scrap to make a variety of aluminum flat-rolled products.

The steelmaker expects the aluminum mill will generate about $650 million to $700 million in Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization a year. The capital project will be funded with the company's cash on hand and cash flow.

It's meant to meet the increasing demand for aluminum from automakers and the beverage can industry. It's estimated there's currently a supply deficit of 2 million tons a year, with imports capturing more than 25% of the existing market share in North America.

Steel Dynamics will pursue a joint venture with Unity Aluminum but own 94% of the rolling mill, which is expected to begin manufacturing in the first quarter of 2025. The operation will include finishing lines such as annealing, continuous coating, slitting and packaging.

It will be fed by about 900,000 tons of aluminum slab a year, including from new slab centers Steel Dynamics plans to build in the southwestern United States and North Central Mexico. Steel Dynamics will own 100% of the satellite slab centers, which will collectively cost about $350 million to construct.

"We are announcing our plans to broaden our ability to serve our existing and new customers by adding high-quality, low-carbon flat rolled aluminum to our product portfolio. We are also excited to further diversify our end markets with plans to supply the sustainable beverage can industry," Millett said. "We believe our unique performance-based operating culture, coupled with our considerable experience in successfully constructing and operating cost-effective, highly profitable carbon flat rolled steel mills, positions us exceptionally well to execute this strategic opportunity in an adjacent metal space, and to deliver strong long-term value creation.”