Steel import permit applications fall 30.5%

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Steel import permit applications fell 30.5% to 1.39 million tons in the United States in August, down from 2 million tons in July.

The U.S. Commerce Department’s most recent Steel Import Monitoring and Analysis data showed steel imports plunged 48.4% in August as compared to final July imports of 2.7 million.

Import permit tonnage for finished steel products that would require no further processing in the United States, including at service centers at the Port of Indiana-Burns Harbor, fell 10.8% as compared to 1.38 million tons in July, according to the American Iron and Steel Institute.

So far this year, the United States has imported 16.4 million tons of steel products, down 20.3% as compared to the first eight months of 2020. Imports of finished steel products plummeted 26.6% year over year to 11.2 million tons through the end of August.

Imports account for 19% of the U.S. market share this year, including 18% in August, according to the American Iron and Steel Institute.

In August, imports of sheets and strip electrolytic galvanized rose by 139%, steel piling by 64%, line pipe by 33% and cut lengths plates by 37%. Thus far this year, imports of tin free steel rose by 30% and light shapes bars by 14%.