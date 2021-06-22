Steel import permit applications rose by 3.8% in May

Steel import permit applications rose by 3.8% month over month in May with finished imports grabbing just under a fifth of the market share in the United States.

The U.S. got applications to import 2.62 million tons of steel in May, which was down 0.7% as compared to April's final imports of 2.638 million tons, according to the Washington, D.C.-based American Iron and Steel Institute. That included 1.82 million tons of finished steel products that do not require any further processing in the United States, such as at all the service centers at the Port of Indiana-Burns Harbor.

So far this year, the United States has imported 11.88 million tons of steel, up 9.1% as compared to the same five-month period in 2020, according to the American Iron and Steel Institute. Finished steel imports have risen by 8.5% to 7.94 million tons though the end of May.

Imports grabbed about 18% of the market share in the United States so far this year, including 19% in May.