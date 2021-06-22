Steel import permit applications rose by 3.8% in May

Steel import permit applications rose by 3.8% month over month in May with finished imports grabbing just under a fifth of the market share in the United States.
The U.S. got applications to import 2.62 million tons of steel in May, which was down 0.7% as compared to April's final imports of 2.638 million tons, according to the Washington, D.C.-based American Iron and Steel Institute. That included 1.82 million tons of finished steel products that do not require any further processing in the United States, such as at all the service centers at the Port of Indiana-Burns Harbor.
So far this year, the United States has imported 11.88 million tons of steel, up 9.1% as compared to the same five-month period in 2020, according to the American Iron and Steel Institute. Finished steel imports have risen by 8.5% to 7.94 million tons though the end of May.
Imports grabbed about 18% of the market share in the United States so far this year, including 19% in May.
In May, imports of tin plate were up 210%, tin-free steel 75%, light shapes bars 45%, cold-rolled sheets 39%, sheets and strip hot-dipped galvanized 30%, wire rods 29% and wire-drawn 10%. Thus far this year, imports of hot rolled strip are up 58%, light shapes bars 55%, hot-rolled sheets 42%, sheets and strip all other metallic coatings 30%, cut lengths plates 30%, plates in coils 29%, wire-drawn 18%, tin plate 14% and sheets and strip hot-dipped galvanized 13%.
Last month, imports from South Korea fell 11% to 236,000 tons. In May, imports from Japan rose 11% to 98,000, from Germany 72% to 82,000 tons, from Turkey 18% to 74,000 and from Taiwan 85% to 74,000 tons.
So far this year, imports are up 18% from South Korea, 8% from Japan and 1% from Germany. The United States has imported 1.1 million tons from South Korea, 405,000 tons from Japan and 301,000 tons from Germany.
Steel imports fell 21.2% last year but still seized about 18% of the U.S. market share, according to the American Iron and Steel Institute. Import levels have been down since the U.S. government imposed blanket tariffs of 25% on more foreign-made steel.