Steel import permit applications soar 43.2% in March

Steel import permit applications soared by 43.2% in March, with finished imports grabbing about 20% of the market share in the United States.

The United States imported an estimated 2.72 million tons of steel in March, according to the Washington D.C.-based American Iron and Steel Institute. That included 1.82 million tons of finished steel products that do not require any further processing in the United States, such as at the service centers at the Port of Indiana-Burns Harbor.

Finished steel import permit applications were up 32.6% in March as compared to the 2 million tons in February and up 43.2% as compared to the final imports of 1.9 million tallied in February.

So far this year, the United States has imported 7 million tons of steel, up 9.58% as compared to the same period in 2020, according to the American Iron and Steel Institute. Finished steel imports have fallen by 0.3% to 4.49 million tons in the first two months of the year. Imports have grabbed about 18% of the market share so far this year.