Steel import permit applications soared 30.7% to 2.69 million in June, according to the U.S. Commerce Department’s Steel Import Monitoring and Analysis data.
The American Iron and Steel Institute reported that permits for imports of finished steel products that would require no further processing in the United States, such as at the 22 steel companies based at the Port of Indiana-Burns Harbor, dropped 3.6% to 1.78 million tons, grabbing 19% of the market share in the United States of America.
Imports have captured 21% of the U.S. market share for steel so far this year.
The United States has imported 16.2 million tons of steel during the first half of 2019, a 9% year-over-year decline, according to the American Iron and Steel Institute. Imports of finished steel products have fallen 16.2% to 11.7 million tons during the first six months of the year.
Imports of black plate have risen 75% so far this year, but no other steel products have seen such significant year-to-date increases.
In June, imports of black plate surged by 540%, pressure tubing by 199%, steel piling by 120%, tin plate by 50%, tin free steel by 48%, mechanical tubing by 27%, line pipe by 13% and wire rods by 10%.
The biggest offshore suppliers of steel to the United States this year are South Korea, Japan and Germany, according to the American Iron and Steel Institute. In June, imports fell by 43% from South Korea and by 5% from Japan. Imports rose 36% from Germany, 5% from Taiwan, and 7% from Vietnam last month.
Thus far this year, imports are down 17% year-over-year from South Korea, 2% from Japan, and 9% from Germany.