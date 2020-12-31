Steel imports down 22% this year

Final steel imports fell 9.2% to 1.37 million tons in November, according to the U.S. Commerce Department’s most recent Steel Import Monitoring and Analysis data.

Imports of finished steel products that require no further processing in the United States, such as at the steel service centers at the Port of Indiana-Burns Harbor, dropped 5.5% to 1.18 million tons as compared to October.

The American Iron and Steel Institute reports the United States imported 20.52 million tons of steel in November, a 22.1% decline as compared to the first 11 months of 2019. Imports of finished steel products dropped 24.9% to 14.79 million tons. The country is on pace to import 22.4 million tons of steel, a 19.8% decline, and 16.1 million tons of finished steel products, a 23.3% decline.

In November, imports of tin plate fell 43%, standard pipe 27%, and wire rods 21%. Imports of sheets and strip, all other metallic coatings, rose 19% last month.

Thus far this year, imports have fallen 26% to 1.79 million tons from South Korea, 40% to 711,000 tons from Japan, 32% to 659,000 tons from Germany, and 34% to 530,000 tons from Turkey, as compared to the same period last year, according to the American Iron and Steel Institute. Imports from Turkey shot up 71% year-over-year to 548,000 tons through the first 11 months of the year.