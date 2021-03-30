Steel imports down more 7.5% so far this year

Steel imports fell 22% in February, with finished imports grabbing about 18% of the market share in the United States.

The United States imported an estimated 1.88 million tons of steel in February, according to the Washington D.C.-based American Iron and Steel Institute. That included 1.42 million tons of finished steel products that do not require any further processing in the United States, such as at the service centers at the Port of Indiana-Burns Harbor.

Finished steel imports were down 15% as compared to January.

So far this year, the United States has imported 4.3 million tons of steel, down 7.5% as compared to the same period in 2020, according to the American Iron and Steel Institute. Finished steel imports have fallen by 11.1% to 2.6 million tons in the first two months of the year. Imports have grabbed about 17% of the market share so far this year.

In February, imports of tin plate rose by 158%, cold-rolled sheets by 69%, hot-rolled sheets by 63%, line pipe by 38%, mechanical tubing by 19% and wire rods by 17%.

Last month, imports rose by 75% to 231,000 tons from South Korea and by 17%, by 180% to 65,000 tons from Germany, and by 65% to 76,000 tons from Japan. They fell 6% to 77,000 tons from Turkey and 20% to 33,000 tons from Brazil.