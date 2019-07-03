Steel imports down 12% year-to-date

With tariffs of 25% in place on most foreign-made steel, the United States has imported 13.5 million tons of steel through the first five months of the year, which is down nearly 12% as compared to the same period in 2018.
The American Iron and Steel Institute reports that so far this year, the United States has imported 9.95 million tons of finished steel that would require no further processing. Imports have grabbed 21% of the U.S. market share through the end of May.
In May, imports of finished steel grabbed 19% of the market share, totaling 1.85 million tons, according to the American Iron and Steel Institute. That's down 9.3% as compared to April. Total imports fell 38.2% month-over-month to 2 million tons in May.
In May, imports of sheets and strip all other metallic coatings rose by 100%, heavy structural shapes by 98%, reinforcing bars by 56%, hot rolled bars by 17%, and standard pipe by 15%. Year-to-date, the only major finished product with a significant increase is line pipe, which is up 11%.
The largest offshore suppliers of steel, excluding Canada and Mexico, in May were South Korea, Japan, Taiwan, Germany and Vietnam. So far this year, imports of steel to the United States from South Korea have fallen 16% year-over-year, Germany by 6%, Taiwan by 7% and Vietnam by 5%.