Steel imports fall 11.7% in April

The United States imported 2.729 million tons of steel in April, down 11.7% versus March.

That included 2.264 million tons of finished steel that would not need to be further processed by American workers such as those at steel companies at the Port of Indiana-Burns Harbor. Finished steel imports were down 9.4% from March, according to preliminary U.S. Census Bureau data.

So far this year, total steel imports are up 21% as compared to the same period in 2021. Finished steel imports are up 45.1% through the end of April as compared to the first four months of last year, according to the American Iron and Steel Institute.

Finished steel imports grabbed 27% of the market share in April and 25% so far this year.

In April, imports of tin plate rose by 28.9% while imports of cut lengths plates were up 22.5%, according to the American Iron and Steel Institute. So far in 2022, imports of oil country goods are up 118%, wire rods 117%, plates in coils 81%, hot rolled sheets 78% and cold rolled sheets 76%.

Last month, the largest suppliers of foreign-made steel were Canada, Mexico, South Korea, Brazil and Vietnam. Imports declined by 6% from Canada, 22% from South Korea, 31% from Brazil, 28% from Vietnam in April.

So far this year, imports are up 25% to 6.97 million from Canada, up 58% to 5.34 million tons from Mexico, up 8% to 3.69 million tons from Brazil, up 30% to 2.828 million tons from South Korea and up 290% to 1.637 million tons from Russia.

Over the last 12 months, total imports are up by 51.3% and finished steel imports up by 55.3%, according to the American Iron and Steel Institute.

