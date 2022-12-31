 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Steel imports fall 17% in November

Steel imports up 0.2% in May

Steel coil is shown at Alliance Steel in Gary.

 Joseph S. Pete

The United States imported 2 million tons of steel in November, down 17% versus October, according to preliminary U.S. Census Bureau data.

The figure included 1.758 million tons of finished steel that would not need to be further processed by American workers, such as those at steel companies at the Port of Indiana-Burns Harbor.

Finished steel imports were up 10.7% from October, according to preliminary data from the U.S. Census Bureau.

So far this year, total steel imports are up 0.2% as compared to the same period in 2021.

Finished steel imports are up 14.1% through the end of November as compared to the first 11 months of last year, according to the American Iron and Steel Institute, the Washington D.C.-based steel lobbyist and trade association.

Year-over-year, steel imports are up 4.8% and finished steel imports up 17.4%.

Finished steel imports grabbed 22% of the market share in November and 24% so far this year, according to the AISI.

In November, imports of oil country goods were up 35% and plates in coils by 11%. Over the past 12 months, imports of standard pipe were up by 52%, oil country goods by 48%, heavy structural shapes by 43%, line pipe by 41% and wire rods by 40%.

Last month, the largest suppliers of foreign-made steel were Canada, Mexico, Brazil, South Korea and Germany.

Steel imports fell by 6% from Canada, by 41% from Mexico and by 28% from Brazil, according to the AISI. Imports from Germany rose by 10%.

Over the last 12 months, imports are flat at 6.89 million tons from Canada, up 22% to 5.44 million tons from Mexico, up 4% to 2.82 million tons from South Korea, down 33% to 2.72 million tons from Brazil and up 14% to 1.216 million tons from Japan.

Business Reporter

Joseph S. Pete is a Lisagor Award-winning business reporter who covers steel, industry, unions, the ports, retail, banking and more. The Indiana University grad has been with The Times since 2013 and blogs about craft beer, culture and the military.

