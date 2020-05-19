Steel imports fall by 13.9% during coronavirus pandemic

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

As COVID-19 crushed demand, steel import permit applications fell by 13.9% in the United States in April, according to the U.S. Commerce Department’s most recent Steel Import Monitoring and Analysis data.

The United States received 2.95 million tons of steel permit applications last month as the coronavirus pandemic roiled the steel industry, resulting in blast furnace idlings and massive temporary layoffs in Northwest Indiana and across the nation.

That included 1.3 million tons of finished steel products that would require no further processing in the United States, such as at the more than 20 service centers and steel companies at the Port of Indiana-Burns Harbor. That's down 13% from the 1.51 million tons imported in March, according to the American Iron and Steel Institute.

Finished steel imports accounted for 21% of the U.S. market share in April and 18% of the market share so far this year.

The United States has imported 9.3 million tons of steel through the end of April, down 18.7% as compared to the same period in 2019, according to the AISI. Imports of finished steel products plummeted 28.1% to 5.82 million tons during that period.