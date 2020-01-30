Steel imports fall 17% last year, to lowest level since 2010

Steel imports fell to the lowest level in the United States since 2010 last year under the Section 232 tariffs of 25% on most foreign-made steel.

The United States imported 27.9 million tons of steel in 2019, which was down 17.3% as compared to the previous year, according to the American Iron and Steel Institute, a Washington D.C.-based trade association for the domestic steel industry. Imports of finished steel products that require no more processing in the United States fell by 18.1% year-over-year to 21 million tons.

Imports grabbed 19% of the U.S. market share last year, and 15% in December.

The United States imported 1.5 million tons of steel in December, down 0.5% as compared to November, and 1.34 million tons of finished steel, which was up 1.2% as compared to the previous month, according to the American Iron and Steel Institute.

In December, imports of plates in coils were up 41%, hot rolled sheets up 27%, cold rolled sheets up 22% and cut lengths plates up 18%. Last month, imports fell 11% to 168,000 tons from South Korea, 21% to 67,000 tons from Japan, and 24% to 53,000 tons from the Netherlands. December imports rose 51% to 83,000 tons from Germany and 29% to 26,000 tons from China.