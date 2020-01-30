Steel imports fall 17% last year, to lowest level since 2010

Steel imports fell to the lowest level in the United States since 2010 last year under the Section 232 tariffs of 25% on most foreign-made steel.
The United States imported 27.9 million tons of steel in 2019, which was down 17.3% as compared to the previous year, according to the American Iron and Steel Institute, a Washington D.C.-based trade association for the domestic steel industry. Imports of finished steel products that require no more processing in the United States fell by 18.1% year-over-year to 21 million tons.
Imports grabbed 19% of the U.S. market share last year, and 15% in December.
The United States imported 1.5 million tons of steel in December, down 0.5% as compared to November, and 1.34 million tons of finished steel, which was up 1.2% as compared to the previous month, according to the American Iron and Steel Institute.
In December, imports of plates in coils were up 41%, hot rolled sheets up 27%, cold rolled sheets up 22% and cut lengths plates up 18%. Last month, imports fell 11% to 168,000 tons from South Korea, 21% to 67,000 tons from Japan, and 24% to 53,000 tons from the Netherlands. December imports rose 51% to 83,000 tons from Germany and 29% to 26,000 tons from China.
Over the course of the full year, imports fell 7% to 2.57 million tons from South Korea, 10% to 1.24 million tons from Japan, 22% to 1 million tons from Germany, 23% to 828,000 tons from Taiwan, and 40% to 663,000 tons from Vietnam, the American Iron and Steel Institute reported.
Despite the drop off in imports, the U.S. steel industry continued to struggle because of a host of factors, including declining automotive sales, record imports of appliances and stagnant federal spending on infrastructure. U.S. Steel and ArcelorMittal both idled blast furnaces in Northwest Indiana, and U.S. Steel has mothballed the entire East Chicago Tin mill.