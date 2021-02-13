Steel imports fell 21.2% last year

Steel imports fell 21.2% in 2020, with finished imports grabbing about 18% of the market share in the United States.

The United States imported an estimated 22 million tons of steel in 2020, according to the Washington D.C.-based American Iron and Steel Institute. That included 16.1 million tons of finished steel products that do not require any further processing in the United States, such as at the service centers at the Port of Indiana-Burns Harbor,

That's down 23.3% as compared to 2019.

In December, the United States imported 1.49 million tons of steel, which was up 9% as compared to November, according to preliminary U.S. Census Bureau data. Finished steel imports rose 13.5% to 1.34 million tons, grabbing 18% of the market share.

In the final month of 2020, imports of line pipe rose by 223%, oil country goods by 148%, plates in coils by 84%, hot rolled sheets by 36%, hot rolled bars by 15%, cold rolled sheets by 14% and tin plate by 10%, according to the American Iron and Steel Institute.