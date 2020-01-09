{{featured_button_text}}
Steel imports fell 15% last year

Steel coil. The United States imported 28.6 million tons of steel in 2019, a 15% decline.

The decline could mostly be attributed to the Section 232 tariffs of 25% on most foreign-made steel to protect the domestic steel industry for national security reasons during an unprecedented glut of global steelmaking capacity, which has more than doubled over the past 20 years as China now cranks out nearly 1 billion tons of steel a year. The duties effectively serve as a tax on steel imports, making them more expensive to buy.

Finished steel imports that would require no further processing in the United States, such as at service centers or the 20-some steel companies at the Port of Indiana Burns Harbor totaled 21 million tons in 2019, a 17.9% decline, according to the American Iron and Steel Institute. Imports grabbed 19% of the market share last year, the lowest it's been in years.

In December, imports accounted for just 15% of the U.S. market share.

The United States imported 2.3 million tons of steel in December, a 47.8% increase as compared to November, according to the American Iron and Steel Institute. That included 1.38 million tons of finished steel, a 4.2% jump over November.

In December, imports of hot-rolled sheets grew by 38%, tin free steel by 37%, plates in coils by 29%, structural pipe and tubing 24%, and line pipe by 14%. Last year, imports of black plate were up by 110%, steel piling by 37%, and tin free steel by 23%.

In 2019, imports from South Korea fell by 6% to 2.6 million tons, from Japan by 9% to 1.2 million tons and from Germany by 22% to 1.04 million tons.

