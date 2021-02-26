 Skip to main content
Steel imports fell more than 23% in January
 Joseph S. Pete

Steel imports fell 23.1% in January in 2020, with finished imports grabbing about 15% of the market share in the United States.

The United States imported an estimated 2.42 million tons of steel in January, according to the Washington D.C.-based American Iron and Steel Institute. That included 1.23 million tons of finished steel products that do not require any further processing in the United States, such as at the service centers at the Port of Indiana-Burns Harbor.

Finished steel imports were down 24.8% as compared to January 2020.

In January, imports of reinforcing bars rose by 121%, heavy structural shapes by 115%, sheets and strip all other metallic coatings by 20%, structural pipe and tubing by 29% and mechanical tubing by 12%.

Last month, imports fell by 41% to 131,000 tons from South Korea and by 17% to 46,000 tons from Japan. They rose 498% to 82,000 tons from Turkey, 8% to 42,000 tons from Brazil, and 152% to 31,000 tons from the United Arab Emirates.

Steel imports fell 21.2% last year but still grabbed about 18% of the U.S. market share, according to the American Iron and Steel Institute. Imports, blamed for mill idlings and layoffs across the country, have been depressed since the U.S. government imposed blanket tariffs of 25% on nearly all foreign-made steel to ensure foreign steelmakers couldn't undercut domestic steel mills on price with dumped steel they couldn't sell in their own domestic markets.

