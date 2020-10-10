Steel imports increase by 17.3% in September

After falling for most of the year because of the disruptive effects of the coronavirus pandemic that's roiled the world economy, steel imports rebounded in September, rising for the first time since March.

The United States imported 1.51 million tons of steel during September, a 17.3% increase as compared to the 1.29 million tons imported in August, according to the Commerce Department’s most recent Steel Import Monitoring and Analysis data.

Imports of finished steel products that require no further processing in the United States, such as at the service centers at the Port of Indiana-Burns Harbor, totaled 1.14 million in September, down 3.2% as compared to 1.17 million in August.

For the first nine months of the year, the United States imported 17.9 million tons of steel, down 20.7% as compared to the same period in 2019, according to the Washington D.C.-based American Iron and Steel Institute. Imports of finished steel products dropped 26.8% year-over-year to 12.3 million tons.

Imports of finished steel products have accounted for 18% of the U.S. market share so far this year, including 16% in September.