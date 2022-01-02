Steel imports jump by 44.6%

The United States imported 3.1 million tons of steel in November, the most recent month for which data is available, according to preliminary U.S. Census Bureau data.

Steel imports rose 13.9% in November and included 2.58 million tons of finished steel products that would require no further processing in the United States, according to the American Iron and Steel Institute. That's a 9.6% increase as compared to October.

Finished steel imports grabbed an estimated 27% of the market in the United States in November and have taken about 22% of U.S. market share thus far this year, according to the American Iron and Steel Institute.

During the first 11 months of the year, the United States imported 29.23 million tons of steel, a 44.6% increase over the same period in 2020. Imports of finished steel products are up 46.1% year-over-year to 23.6 million tons, according to the American Iron and Steel Institute.

The U.S. was on pace to import 32.4 million tons of steel in 2021, a 47.1% increase. That includes 23.6 million tons of finished steel products, a 46.2% jump, according to the American Iron and Steel Institute.