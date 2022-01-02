Steel imports jump by 44.6%

The United States imported 3.1 million tons of steel in November, the most recent month for which data is available, according to preliminary U.S. Census Bureau data.
Steel imports rose 13.9% in November and included 2.58 million tons of finished steel products that would require no further processing in the United States, according to the American Iron and Steel Institute. That's a 9.6% increase as compared to October.
Finished steel imports grabbed an estimated 27% of the market in the United States in November and have taken about 22% of U.S. market share thus far this year, according to the American Iron and Steel Institute.
During the first 11 months of the year, the United States imported 29.23 million tons of steel, a 44.6% increase over the same period in 2020. Imports of finished steel products are up 46.1% year-over-year to 23.6 million tons, according to the American Iron and Steel Institute.
The U.S. was on pace to import 32.4 million tons of steel in 2021, a 47.1% increase. That includes 23.6 million tons of finished steel products, a 46.2% jump, according to the American Iron and Steel Institute.
In November, imports of heavy structural shapes are up by 64%, sheets and strip all other metallic coatings by 33%, cold rolled sheets by 32%, hot rolled bars by 29%, oil country goods by 28%, sheets and strip galvanized hot dipped by 27% and tin plate by 10%, according to the American Iron and Steel Institute.
Through the first 11 months of the year, imports of hot rolled sheets were up 137%, plates in coils by 109%, sheets and strip all other metallic coatings by 66%, oil country goods by 62%, cut lengths plates by 60%, wire rods by 60%, cold rolled sheets by 41%, heavy structural shapes by 31%, hot rolled bars by 30%, sheets and strip hot dipped galvanized by 29%, wire drawn by 23%, reinforcing bars by 23%, mechanical tubing by 20% and tin plate by 13%.
In November, imports rose 4% to 232,000 tons from South Korea, 63% to 180,000 tons from Vietnam, 25% to 112,000 tons from Turkey, 70% to 91,000 tons from the Netherlands, according to the American Iron and Steel Institute.
Through the end of November, imports were up 42% to 2.5 million tons from South Korea, 38% to 984,000 tons from Japan, 71% to 936,000 from Turkey, 23% to 809,000 tons from Germany and 47% to 777,000 tons from Taiwan.